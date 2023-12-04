NAPO on sale to Ghanaians as humble

…Kneeling for NPP running mate slot.

With the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 flagbearer contest over, the jostling for who partners Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as running is in full swing in the ruling party.

But one person who is leaving no stone unturned is the Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, alias “Napo.”

Napo has implemented both covert and overt strategies, positioning himself as a strong candidate for the NPP Vice-Presidential role in the anticipated “Breaking the 8” scheme for the December 2024 general elections.

His efforts are underscored by extensive media coverage, particularly in newspapers, and a series of awards from unknown organizations, presumably aimed at providing him a competitive edge within the NPP.

In a distinctive display of humility, Napo has been photographed kneeling before both Vice President Bawumia and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The first instance occurred in Kumasi during a traditional event, capturing Napo on his knees before Dr Bawumia and his wife, Samira. The second image emerged from a function in Dubai, seemingly related to the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).

While, the reasons behind these acts remain unknown, they have been supported by an online article, penned by Kwame Adinkrah, positioning Napo as a symbol of humility. The piece, titled “Mathew Opoku Prempeh: Exemplifying humility and sobriety,” emphasizes his rise as a beacon of these virtues in national leadership.

Adinkrah’s piece applauds Napo for consistently displaying a humble demeanor throughout his political journey, blending firmness with decisiveness. Despite holding influential positions, Napo maintains an approachable and down-to-earth persona, fostering warmth in interactions with constituents and fellow politicians.

Pictures of the Energy Minister on his knees went viral early last week, with the surprised look on the faces of the Vice-President and his wife.

But just when that picture was running into oblivion, came another picture of him before the President at a function that appears to be the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

In both instances, no one knows exactly what led the Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South Constituency and former Education Minister down on his knees while speaking to the Vice-President and President, but his acts have since been backed by an article on the internet marketing him as a symbol of humility.

Over the weekend, a write-up sourced to one Kwame Adinkrah, on Ghanaweb entitled “Mathew Opoku Prempeh: Exemplifying humility and sobriety” noted that he had “risen” to become “a beacon of humility and sobriety in the pursuit of national leadership”.

“Dr Prempeh’s humility and sobriety have become defining features that resonate with citizens across the nation. Throughout his political journey, Napo has consistently displayed a humble demeanour, balancing firmness and decisiveness in his decisions”, the write-up said.

It concluded by saying “As Ghanaians await the nomination of the NPP’s running mate, Dr. Prempeh’s humility and sobriety stand as pillars upon which he builds his vision for a prosperous and united Ghana”.

Below is an edited version of Kwame Adinkrah’s piece marketing “Napo” the NPP running mate job.

