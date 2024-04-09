Napo greets Manhyia South Muslims

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has extended his warmest felicitations to Muslims in the area for the completion of their Ramadan and celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to him, the commitment with which the Manhyia South Muslims fast and pray for the area, Asanteman and Ghana, was highly commendable.

‘’On the completion of the thirty days of fasting marking the celebration of Eid, I wish to commend you for your support through fasting and prayers,’’ he said.

In a message, Dr Prempeh said: ‘’Let the end of Ramadan and the celebration of the Eid usher us into renewed peaceful co-existence and live like one big family always.’’

‘’As your humble servant, I will continue to engage with you and fashion what will be in the interest of the area and Asanteman,’’ he said.

Dr Prempeh, said that it was incumbent on the Muslim Community in Manhyia South to continue to promote things that bring unity and shun those that which divide us.

‘’With one common purpose and unity Manhyia South, Asanteman and Ghana will continue to be at peace. On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, I wish our Muslim family well and may his merciful Allah continue to bless all of us,’’ he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first of the two official Islamic holidays celebrated by people of that faith.

It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide, as it marks the end of a month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.