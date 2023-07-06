Entertainment

Mr Beautiful blames Twi telenovelas for collapse of Ghanaian movie industry

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Kumawood actor and comedian, Mr Beautiful, recently voiced his concerns about the detrimental impact of foreign soap operas on the Ghanaian movie industry.

He attributed the decline of the film sector on the widespread airing of foreign shows, particularly those that incorporate local dialects.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye, Mr Beautiful expressed his disappointment with the lack of proper regulations surrounding TV station operations.

He stated, “A lot of licenses have been granted to TV station operators without any appropriate regulations, resulting in us making movies but not reaping any profits from them.”

Mr Beautiful highlighted the practice of TV stations acquiring foreign soap operas, particularly those from Mexico, and adding local dialect translations to attract viewership.

More Read

Oboy Siki- Am a womanizer by birth

I was blacklisted from the industry — Kyeiwaa opens up on struggles in Kumawood
I was recently paid ¢40 on a movie set – Brother Sammy recounts
Even God can’t stop me from loving NDC and John Mahama – Mr Beautiful

This, he believes, has had a detrimental effect on the Ghanaian film industry.

“You can be sitting in your room watching a foreign national speaking our local dialect, and these occurrences have contributed to the collapse of our local movie industry,” he added.

The actor further emphasized that in other countries, there are regulations in place to limit the broadcasting of foreign content and promote domestic production.

He suggested that government intervention is necessary to prevent the movie industry from coming to a complete standstill.

You Might Also Like

Oboy Siki- Am a womanizer by birth

I was blacklisted from the industry — Kyeiwaa opens up on struggles in Kumawood

I was recently paid ¢40 on a movie set – Brother Sammy recounts

Even God can’t stop me from loving NDC and John Mahama – Mr Beautiful

Share this Article
Previous Article Homosexuals live with us-Ursula Owusu
Next Article Jay Z’s mother weds lesbian partner
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ronaldo to Mount – the history of the ‘cursed’ no 7 shirt
Major 2 Sports
Days after promising fans she’ll return to Ghana, US court denies Hajia4Reall bail
Entertainment
Chef Deo to break Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record
Entertainment
Jay Z’s mother weds lesbian partner
Entertainment
Lost your password?