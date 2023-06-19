Entertainment

Oboy Siki- Am a womanizer by birth

Veteran Kumawood actor Nana Kofi Agyeman, popularly known as Oboy Siki, has said that he is a womanizer from birth.

The controversial actor in an interview with Akoma FM‘s Ama Serwaa revealed that he is a womanizer and very proud to say so.

Known for his entertaining and comedy roles in movies, the Kumahood actor’s controversial nature and utterances has seen him be the subject of many cyber attacks and insults.

Boys Boys, as he is also known, has been rumoured to have been flirting with women in and out of the movie industry due to his fame and popularity.

In the interview, the controversial ‘old man’ left many Ghanaians in shock as he revealed that he is a womanizer and has been a womanizer right from birth.

“I am a womanizer by birth, and the movie industry also helped shaped my womanizing character,” he said in Twi.

His words have dazzled a lot of Ghanaians and have sparked lots of conversations.

