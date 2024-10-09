GeneralMajor 1

Military keeps senior retired officers beyond mandatory age limit

The Herald, has uncovered a troubling development within the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), where some retired senior officers, are still being kept in active service, sparking surprise and concern among many, including lower-rank officers, who are swiftly processed and pushed out into retirement.

This situation, has raised accusations of discrimination within the military.

Currently, three Brigadier Generals, who have reached the mandatory retirement age of 60, remain in active service, continuing to hold their key positions.

One of them, Brigadier General Berimah Brako Owusu, serves as the Chief Staff Officer at the Army Headquarters. Born on August 10, 1964, he turned 60 on August 10, 2024, yet nearly two months later, he is still in office.

Similarly, Brigadier General Samuel Yeboah Asare, who was born on July 23, 1964, also reached his retirement age on July 23, 2024.

Ghana Armed Forces leave GBC

Mistrust & tension engulf Ghana’s military after CDS coup claim
Ghana’s Military Chief angrily charges at Senior Officer over coup allegation
Ethnic favoritism engulf Ghana’s Military promotions

Despite entering the third month after his mandatory retirement, he continues to serve as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Southern Command.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Acheampong Baidoo, the Deputy Commander of GAF’s Training and Doctrine (TraDoc), is set to turn 60 on November 27, 2024.

 Reports suggest that he has not yet been notified to vacate his position, office, and accommodation or to hand over the military property in his possession.

Typically, GAF officers are notified six months in advance of their retirement, allowing time for a smooth transition. However, in these cases, the military appears to be lax in enforcing this regulation.

Several Brigadier Generals, are reportedly available to take over these positions, and many Colonels are eligible for promotion to these roles.

Sources suggest that these officers are being retained due to their expected involvement in critical duties related to the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Others claim that favouritism within the system, plays a role in their extended service, with officers being kept on active duty when “the system likes you.”

