Maiden SSNIT exhibitors want more events

Scores of exhibitors at the maiden Ghana Month Exhibition, organised by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), have called for many of such events.

The call, follows what they say is the positive impact the exhibition has had on their businesses.

Speaking to Journalists on the first day of the two events on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, an Exhibitor, Sulemana Abdallah, who is a Co-Founder of Sweet Moxi Enterprise, producers of fresh pineapple juice, was of the view that, organising the exhibitions all year long, will go a long way to opening more opportunities, since the platform for meeting other business owners would have been opened.

Held at the SSNIT head office which is in the Central Business District, another exhibitor, Peggy Ofori of Pegs Granola, producers of Oats and shito, indicated that there is the need to at least, hold the events twice a year, to harness the marketing opportunities which the exhibition provides because of its location.

“There are a lot of activities in this area, therefore having this exhibition twice a year, will help us to make some good sales”, she stressed.

The Deputy Director-General of SSNIT, in charge of Finance and Administration, Michael Addo, in a remark to open the exhibition, noted that the self-employed is a giant stakeholder in the socio-economic space of the country.

Assembling them to further entrench their activities, according to him, in the Ghana Month celebration is a way of exposing their products and bringing them into the informal sector for their enrolment onto the pension scheme of SSNIT.

He said the exhibition is a win-win situation for both SSNIT and the self-employed in view of the fact that it is through patronising their product that will make it possible for them to contribute to the scheme.

According to him, this maiden event will not be the last and that there are plans to replicate it in other parts of the SSNIT locations across the country.

He used the occasion to call on other self-employed, who are yet to register with SSNIT to do so, to secure their retirement, reiterating that SSNIT continues to give the best offer than other schemes.

Some of the products that were exhibited were local rice, bread, coconut oils and wheat among others.