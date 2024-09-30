Mahama raises concerns over shady US$800 million Ghana Gas contract

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has issued a stern warning to President Nana Akufo-Addo, concerning a planned US$800 million gas processing contract that he insists, requires parliamentary approval before Ghana is committed to it.

He warned that, there could be severe consequences if judgment debt arises out of the outgoing administration’s tenacity to do the unthinkable, especially at dying embers.

“You cannot hide and sign a contract like this behind the people of Ghana. We will hold you to account if it results in judgment debt.” Mr Mahama warned.

He asserted that the current administration, is in a hurry to commit this country to certain projects as they prepare to leave office, expressing concern over the implications of such actions for Ghana’s financial future.

At a community engagement at Town Council Line in Accra, Mr Mahama, specifically highlighted the NPP’s desperate push towards committing the country to a second gas train under the Atuabo Gas Project, originally initiated during the tenure of late President Prof. John Atta Mills, and continued under his – Mahama’s leadership.

The former President, explained that while the Atuabo Gas Project, had a design for a second gas train contingent on increased gas production, the NPP government, has failed to invest in expanding gas production over the past seven years, leading to a critical shortage.

“There isn’t enough gas in sight, and yet they want to rush into an agreement that could potentially cost the nation dearly,” he remarked.

Mr Mahama, emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, especially regarding the proposed US$800 million contract, which he insists must be submitted to Parliament for approval.

The former President, emphasized that the contract should not only be scrutinized, but should also be abandoned at this juncture of the government’s tenure.

“At this late stage of your government, you should not be busy signing contracts that will bind this nation for many years.” He asserted.

He further cautioned those involved in the negotiation, stating that they would be held accountable should the state incur any financial losses as a result of the contract.

“Let me warn all involved in this contract that they will be held responsible if the state suffers a financial loss.” Mr Mahama stated.

Highlighting his commitment to transparency and accountability, the NDC flagbearer, reassured Ghanaians of his vision for a government focused on the creation of jobs and prosperity.

“Under the Mahama presidency, acts that are not in the interest of the good people of this country will not be allowed to proceed,” he declared.

The former President’s call for accountability, resonates strongly with citizens concerned about the implications of hasty contractual agreements on the nation’s resources and future development.

Last week, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo, Edward Abambire Bawa, raised serious concerns about an alleged corrupt arrangement involving the Ghana National Gas Company Limited and The Gas Gathering Company Limited (TGGL).



According to the co-spokesperson on the NDC’s manifesto on energy, the $812 million deal, involves the construction of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant Train 2 (GPP2) under a Build, Co-own, Cooperate, and Transfer (BCCT) agreement.



He said, the deal which lacks transparency, appears to be part of a grand scheme to bypass scrutiny and secure the approval of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) through a restricted tendering process.



“It has come to light that the Ghana National Gas Company Limited is preparing to engage in a questionable and opaque arrangement with The Gas Gathering Company Limited (TGGL), a company hastily incorporated on March 15, 2022, to oversee the construction of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant Train 2 (GPP2). This $812 million project, set under a Build, Co-own, Cooperate, and Transfer (BCCT) agreement, is shrouded in concerns about transparency and accountability, especially given the glaring avoidance of parliamentary scrutiny,” Mr. Bawa said in a statement.



“Most troubling is the structure of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), TGGL, which reveals an alarming level of influence from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s family.

The SPV, includes Axxela Ghana Limited (300,000 shares), Jonmoore International Ltd (25,000 shares), and The Intels Group (175,000 shares)—the President’s family company.



This shift from an original consortium to an SPV, appears to have been a calculated move to secure the approval of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) under a Restricted Tendering Method, further raising concerns about undue political manipulation.”



He also questioned the timing of the deal, just two months before the national elections, saying it raises suspicions of political maneuvering, aimed at enriching the President’s inner circle.



“Furthermore, the timing of this shady deal could not be worse. With national elections only two months away, this contract reeks of political maneuvering and exploitation. The people of Ghana are entitled to transparent governance and the responsible use of public funds, not last-minute financial schemes that seem designed to enrich the President’s inner circle at the expense of national development. This deal casts a shadow over the upcoming elections and could severely damage public trust in the integrity of Ghana’s democratic process.”



He called for immediate intervention from all relevant stakeholders to halt the deal and subject it to thorough legal and parliamentary scrutiny.



“As the election approaches, Ghanaians must demand accountability and reject any attempt to use state resources for personal or political gain. We call on all stakeholders to halt this deal immediately and subject it to proper legal and parliamentary scrutiny. Let us ensure that Ghana’s future is not mortgaged by the actions of a few, but secured for the benefit of all.”