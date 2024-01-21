Mahama disturbed by Bawku killings

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has expressed deep sorrow over recent tragic events in the Bawku Municipality, where three residents lost their lives at the hands of soldiers.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, January 21, 2024, the ex-President, emphasized the need for collaboration between the military and police to ensure safety and security in Bawku and nationwide.

“I am profoundly saddened by the recent developments in the Bawku municipality and the unfortunate loss of three lives, as confirmed by soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces.”

While acknowledging the challenging task faced by the security services in maintaining peace in the Bawku area, he said it was crucial for the military and police to work seamlessly to guarantee safety and security in Bawku and throughout the nation.

“As a former Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, I urge military personnel to uphold their duty to protect the people and preserve peace.”

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims during this challenging period”.

“I also call upon the people of Bawku to actively promote and consolidate peace for the positive development of the municipality.”

“Let us unite in our efforts to ensure justice prevails and peace is reinstated in Bawku.”