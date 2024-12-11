Mahama condemns violent attacks on state offices

…And appeals for calm, but tell Akufo-Addo to act decisively

President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, has made a passionate appeal for calm and unity, following reports of attacks on state offices and installations in the aftermath of the 2024 general elections.

Addressing the nation on December 10, 2024, Mahama, condemned the incidents and called for an immediate end to the acts of lawlessness.

“I have received reports of attacks on state offices and installations. While it is unclear who is behind these attacks, I condemn them in no uncertain terms. These acts must cease immediately,” Mahama said in a video address.

The President-elect, emphasized that transitions between administrations, can create a perception of a power vacuum, which some individuals may exploit for personal gain.

He urged citizens, particularly the youth, to channel their frustrations constructively toward rebuilding the nation.

“As I said during my post-declaration speech, I urge the youth not to vent their frustration in criminal enterprises. Instead, they must channel their anger and frustration into the positive enterprise of resetting and rebuilding our beloved nation,” he stated.

Mahama called on the outgoing administration and security agencies to take decisive action to address the attacks and maintain law and order. He stressed the importance of safeguarding Ghana’s democratic institutions and national stability during the transition period.

“State power is still in the hands of the present administration, and I call on the president and the security agencies to act decisively to curb the ongoing acts of lawlessness,” he urged.

Mahama’s message, also highlighted the importance of unity and understanding as the nation embarks on a journey of change.

He reassured Ghanaians of his commitment to leading the country towards a brighter future, built on the principles of democracy and shared responsibility.

“Now is the time to demonstrate our commitment to building the Ghana we want through unity and understanding,” he concluded.

The appeal, comes just days after Mahama, was declared President-elect, following a keenly contested election.

While celebrations erupted in parts of the country, tensions have risen in some areas, prompting concerns about national security.

Observers and analysts, have lauded Mahama’s call for calm, describing it as a statesmanlike approach to ensuring a peaceful transition.

The nation now looks to the outgoing administration and security forces to uphold law and order, as Ghanaians await the swearing-in of the new government on January 7, 2025.

Below is what Mr. Mahama said

My brothers and sisters,

I come before you tonight as your President-elect to again express my deepest gratitude for your unwavering support in Saturday’s election.

This is a moment of hope, unity, and opportunity for our great nation. However, I must address a matter of urgent importance.

Transitions from one administration to another create the impression of a vacuum of power. Certain people are easily compelled to act in their own parochial interest instead of the national interest.

I have received reports of attacks on state offices and installations. While it is unclear who is behind these attacks, I condemn them in no uncertain terms. These acts must cease immediately.

As I said during my post-declaration speech, I urge the youth not to vent their frustration in criminal enterprises. Instead, they must channel their anger and frustration into the positive enterprise of resetting and rebuilding our beloved nation.

I urge all citizens to remain calm and avoid actions that could harm our institutions and democracy. We have fought hard for change, and now is the time to demonstrate our commitment to building the Ghana we want through unity and understanding.

Because state power is still in the hands of the present administration, I call on the president and the security agencies to act decisively to curb the ongoing acts of lawlessness.

Thank you, and may God bless Ghana.

HE John Dramani Mahama

President-elect, Republic of Ghana.

10/12/2024.