Love to eat papaya? Never eat these 5 foods with papaya

Fresh fruits are important in a healthy diet, as they help our body deliver the nutrients it needs. If you raise your hand, you can get fruits of various tastes, among them papaya is liked by many people. Papaya is also eaten by making fruit salad, smoothies and many other things. It also works to give us energy on hot days.

Many times we eat papaya with some food without realizing it which can be harmful to our health. According to Ayurveda, foods that have opposite qualities for our body should not be eaten together. For example, mixing something hot with something cold can create an imbalance in your body temperature. There are 5 foods that should not be mixed with papaya. Let’s find out-

Dairy products and papaya

Many eat papaya with dairy products such as milk or yogurt. If you do, stop now. Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that can interfere with the digestion of these dairy products. This can lead to symptoms like gas and bloating. So, it is better to eat them separately.

Spicy food and papaya

We all know that spicy food creates heat in the body. On the other hand, papaya is a cold fruit, which means it is not the right combination according to Ayurveda. Avoid eating papaya with lunch or dinner, which mostly consists of spicy food. Because it can cause imbalance in your body temperature and cause stomach discomfort.

Tea and papaya

Another example of hot and cold food combination is tea and papaya. Tea contains a compound called catechin that causes gastric problems. It can worsen the condition when it comes into contact with the papain enzyme found in papaya. So never drink tea with this fruit.

Citrus fruits and papaya

While eating fruits, most of us mix different fruits together and eat them without thinking twice. But don’t mix papaya with any citrus fruit. These fruits are rich in vitamin C, which means they are acidic in nature. Eating them with papaya can cause acid reflux or heartburn.

Grapes and Papaya

Apart from the citrus fruits mentioned above, you must avoid eating grapes with papaya. Be it grape, green, black or red, they are not a good food with papaya. Grapes have high acid content. Due to which papaya mixed with it can cause stomach discomfort. It is best to eat these two fruits separately to get the health benefits.