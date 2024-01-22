Lordina Mahama advocates unity within NDC for 2024 victory

Lordina Dramani Mahama, wife of the 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, has underscored the significance of unity at a gathering of NDC functionaries from the Bono East region.

In her address, Mrs. Mahama, urged attendees to set aside past grievances and unite as a cohesive force for the upcoming election, emphasizing, “Let’s please let bygones be bygones.”

The gathering, hosted last Friday, brought together Bono East regional and constituency executives.

The former first lady, encouraged party members to carry the ‘Building the Ghana we want together’ message of leader John Mahama and the NDC to every corner of the country during the campaign.

She emphasized the necessity of hard work and commitment from party executives and supporters for success in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mrs. Mahama’s passionate, speech served as a rallying cry, fostering a sense of unity and determination among the executives and supporters present.

Lordina, who hails from Ampoma and Jema in the Kintampo South constituency, is slated to host and meet with all 1,152 branch executives of the NDC.