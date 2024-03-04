Major 4Politics

After Omane Boamah's letter; EC finally releases 2024 election 2024 timetable

The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled a new voters’ registration drive for the upcoming December elections, running from May 7 to May 27, according to the Commission’s calendar.

Preceding the registration, a 56-day public education campaign will commence on April 1 and conclude on May 26, 2024.

Additionally, the EC plans to provide the provisional voters’ register to political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024, while an exhibition of the voter register is set to take place from July 15 to 24, 2024.

The final voters’ register is slated for submission to political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

Nomination of candidates for both presidential and parliamentary elections will open from September 9 to 13, with balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper scheduled for September 23, 2024, followed by parliamentary balloting on September 24, 2024.

Furthermore, the EC aims to declare the results of the 2024 presidential polls within three days of the voting exercise, contingent on successful execution of the plan.

