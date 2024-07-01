Mawuena Adzo Dumor laid to rest

Mawuena Adzo Dumor, a pioneering figure in Ghana’s business landscape, was laid to rest on Saturday, 29 June 2024, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra. The burial service was attended by family, friends, and dignitaries who gathered to pay their respects to her memory and celebrate her impactful legacy.

Mawuena Treba

Ms Dumor, sister of the late Komla Dumor, made significant strides throughout her career, notably as the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) from April 2013 to January 2017.

Before her historic appointment at GIPC, she held distinguished roles at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd, Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd, and Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN), where she made notable contributions.

Her career began as a trailblazer in the mining sector, breaking barriers as the first female underground exploration geologist. She later transitioned into corporate leadership roles, including heading Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd and serving as the head of Corporate Service at MTN.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Ms Dumor, was the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa, demonstrating her commitment to business innovation and development on the continent.

Her passing on Thursday, April 11, 2024, a day before her birthday, marked a poignant moment for her family, friends, and colleagues.

She is survived by a daughter, Katherine Joy.

Mawuena Adzo Dumor’s contributions to Ghana’s investment climate and her leadership in various sectors have left an indelible mark, inspiring many and paving the way for future generations of women in business and leadership roles across Africa.