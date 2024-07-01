GeneralMajor 1

Mawuena Adzo Dumor laid to rest

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Mawuena Adzo Dumor, a pioneering figure in Ghana’s business landscape, was laid to rest on Saturday, 29 June 2024, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra. The burial service was attended by family, friends, and dignitaries who gathered to pay their respects to her memory and celebrate her impactful legacy.

Mawuena Treba

Ms Dumor, sister of the late Komla Dumor, made significant strides throughout her career, notably as the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) from April 2013 to January 2017.

Before her historic appointment at GIPC, she held distinguished roles at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd, Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd, and Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN), where she made notable contributions.

Her career began as a trailblazer in the mining sector, breaking barriers as the first female underground exploration geologist. She later transitioned into corporate leadership roles, including heading Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd and serving as the head of Corporate Service at MTN.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Ms Dumor, was the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa, demonstrating her commitment to business innovation and development on the continent.

More Read

Police lay Fmr. IGP Odartey Lamptey to rest

Her passing on Thursday, April 11, 2024, a day before her birthday, marked a poignant moment for her family, friends, and colleagues.

She is survived by a daughter, Katherine Joy.

Mawuena Adzo Dumor’s contributions to Ghana’s investment climate and her leadership in various sectors have left an indelible mark, inspiring many and paving the way for future generations of women in business and leadership roles across Africa.

You Might Also Like

Police lay Fmr. IGP Odartey Lamptey to rest

Share this Article
Previous Article Peter Amewu running away  from Tsatsu Tsikata’s grills
Next Article Gbevlo-Lartey questions disclosure of Jakpa’s confidential military report
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Dr Francis Nkrumah, Kwame Nkrumah’s first son dies age 89
General Major 1
BoG’s cost of printing money surged to GH₵688.8m in 2023
Business Major 2
Council of State condoles with family of late La Bianca CEO
General Major 2
Finance minister & GRA boss snub Akufo-Addo’s directives on SML
Business Major 1
Lost your password?