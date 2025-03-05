Land grabbers in East Legon flout Supreme Court ruling

By Paul Mamattah

An Accra businessman, Samuel Nii Odai Quaye, has raised the alarm over an ongoing land dispute in Adjiriganor, where court orders are being blatantly disregarded.

The court has issued a hearing notice to the lawyer representing Sledge Duodu and his allies, requiring their appearance on March 26, 2025.

Despite serving them with court notice to ensure compliance, Sledge Duodu and his associates, including Semanhyia’s eldest daughter, Maame Ama, and Okoe, have refused to appear, prompting the court to issue a bench warrant for their arrest.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper in Accra, Nii Odai Quaye revealed that Sledge Duodu and his group have repeatedly evaded court proceedings.

Despite sending their lawyer to attempt to cancel the bench warrant, they continue to defy the law.

He alleged that Sledge Duodu, who is leading the resistance, is allegedly leveraging his connections with the 48 Engineer Regiment of the military and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to obstruct justice.

The dispute revolves around a parcel of land located opposite the Presbyterian Church and adjacent to the Allied filling station in Adjiriganor, in the Adentan Constituency.

According to Nii Odai Quaye, the land was purchased years ago by businessman Theophilus Teiko Tagoe from the Nungua Traditional Council.

He stated that after 14 years of litigation, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Theophilus Teiko Tagoe, granting him possession.

However, Nii Odai Quaye alleged that Sledge Duodu and his allies, backed by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno and the 48 Engineer Regiment, have continued to occupy and work on the land illegally.

He has reported multiple instances of intimidation and violence, alleging that every time they attempt to take possession of the land, Sledge Duodu and his group arrive with police, military personnel, and land guards to attack them.

Despite citing the offenders for contempt of court, the family claims that the law is being blatantly disregarded.

Nii Odai Quaye stressed that while the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, initially provided police support to them on the land, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno has repeatedly withdrawn officers from the site, further complicating the situation.

He, therefore, called on National Security and the President to intervene, warning that the continued defiance of court orders could lead to further unrest.

Nii Odai Quaye further urged the authorities to address the ongoing injustice and ensure that the rule of law prevails in this long-standing dispute.