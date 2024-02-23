KPMG submits SML report today

Ghanaians eagerly await the outcome of the KPMG audit report on the Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML) “sweetheart deal,” as today marks the extended deadline set by President Nana Akufo-Addo for its submission.

The President initially tasked KPMG with completing the audit within one week, ending on January 16, 2024, but extended the deadline to February 23, 2024, following a request from KPMG.

The SML deal, which sparked unease and concerns, has been a focal point of public scrutiny, with civil society organizations (CSOs) expressing apprehensions about potential conflicts of interest due to KPMG’s past consulting work for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

As the deadline looms, questions persist about whether KPMG, will navigate these concerns and deliver an impartial and transparent audit.

While there are indications that, KPMG may harbour reservations about the SML transaction’s impact on the country, the exact nature of their conclusions remains unclear.

CSOs, have been vocal in urging KPMG to prioritize ethical obligations and distance itself from potential conflicts of interest.

The stakes are high, given the significant implications of the SML deal for Ghana’s economy and public trust.

The GRA, has appealed to allow the SML monitoring system to continue until the audit concludes.

However, the President has directed the suspension of the contract to persist until the completion of the audit.

SML, in an unexpected move, has sued media outlet Fourth Estate and journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni for defamation, demanding GHS10 million in damages.

The legal action, follows the airing of the ‘GH¢3 billion lie report,’ alleging irregularities in the purported 10-year contract between SML and GRA.

President Akufo-Addo’s decision to suspend and audit the contract came in response to the report, appointing KPMG to conduct a thorough examination.

The audit’s Terms of Reference, include assessing the rationale behind the contract approval, evaluating contracting methodology, reviewing financial arrangements, and submitting recommendations based on the findings.

The Management of SML, welcomed the suspension and expressed confidence that the audit would prove the transparency and integrity of their collaboration with GRA and the Ministry of Finance.

The expectation now is that the KPMG report will provide clarity, transparency, and a basis for informed decisions regarding the controversial SML deal.