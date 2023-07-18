Major 1Politics

Kofi Boakye’s name pops up as potential NDC running mate

The name of retired Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye is emerging as a strong Contender for the Vice Presidential slot of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The name of the retired top police chief is said to have come strongly under consideration among stakeholders and advisors of the former President.

Kofi Boakye, who is a lawyer by training hails from the Ashanti Region from where the NDC is said to be scouting for a running mate should Mahama decide to change Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

Many people within the party have been suggesting the retired police could serve the needs of Mahama better than the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor.

Nathan Kofi Boakye’s alleged “silent affiliation” to the National Democratic Congress had been known by many over many years with reports suggesting Mahama could have named him Inspector General of Police if the NDC was in power before his retirement.

As the then Director of Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service, COP Retired Kofi Boakye was spotted at the marriage ceremony of Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC in the company of John Mahama and other NDC gurus.

Despite this, the retired COP left the service on a high note with a strong credibility for professionalism and courage. He had received numerous awards for his service to the police and Ghana.

Many say the choice of Nathan Kofi Boakye could give Mahama the needed push to clinch the Presidency.

Others believe the police will be more professional and firm against the NPP’s alleged rigging plan in the 2024 election if “one of their own” is on the ticket as Vice President.

More arguments by those proposing Kofi Boakye is that as Vice President he is in charge of the Police and the Other security Councils of the Republic hence Kofi Boakye appears to be “eminently qualified” for the post.

Nathan Kofi Boakye joins the likes of Alex Kofi Mensah Mould, Kwame Awuah Darko, Julius Debrah, Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr among others who could potentially partner John Mahama in 2024.

