KGL Technology Limited earns distinction as a first-ranked company in ICT at Ghana Club 100 Awards

In a significant affirmation of excellence and industry leadership, KEED and KGL Technology, subsidiaries of the KGL Group, were celebrated among Ghana’s top 100 companies at the 21st edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards.

This prestigious recognition highlights KGL Group’s commitment to driving economic progress and sustainability, as well as its transformative impact in key sectors such as Lottery, Telecommunications, Transportation, Banking and Finance, both in Ghana and across the sub-region.

KGL Technology Limited earned the distinction of being the First-Ranked company in the Information and Communication Technology sector, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the IT landscape.

The company has expanded into a specialized integrated technology solutions provider, serving critical industries including Lottery, Transportation, Agriculture,Banking and Finance.

With successful overtures in Ivory Coast and Nigeria in a deliberate drive into the West Africa region, the Group continues to lead the charge for Ghanaian businesses in Africa, with a mission to raise Global Ghanaian business champions.

KEED, also a subsidiary of KGL Group, is renowned for its premier tech solutions and electronic payment development. Operating on a robust technical platform, KEED provides Ghana’s leading online and mobile solutions, delivering unmatched opportunities to consumers.

This commitment to quality led KEED to be recognized as the Second-Ranked Company in the Telecommunications Sector at this year’s awards, marking its impressive entry into Ghana’s top 100 companies.

The Ghana Club 100 Awards annually honor the nation’s most outstanding companies, celebrating their contributions to Ghana’s economic growth. With KGL Group subsidiaries (KEED and KGL Technology) ranking among the best in their respective sectors, the Group reinforces its status as a leader in technology, finance, and IT solutions, marking significant advancements within these industries.

Mr Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, expressed pride in this recognition, attributing success to the relentless dedication of the KGL Group team. “These awards are a testament to our unwavering pursuit of excellence, our commitment to innovation, and the hard work of our exceptional team,” remarked Mr. Dadey. “We are dedicated to delivering value through cutting-edge solutions that benefit not only our customers but also the broader communities we serve.”

As KGL Group continues to redefine the financial and IT landscape in Ghana and the West African sub-region, its subsidiaries, KEED and KGL Technology, exemplify the Group’s mission—pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and contributing significantly to Ghana’s economic vitality and digitalization initiatives.

Mr Dadey also acknowledged KGL Technology’s remarkable achievement in sustaining its position among the top 30 companies in Ghana for a second consecutive year, despite the competitive landscape.

“Our journey is rooted in a relentless drive to advance economic progress, create sustainable growth, and leverage technology to enrich the lives of Ghanaians,” he added.

Concluding, “As we look forward, we remain committed to pushing boundaries, delivering impactful solutions, and contributing meaningfully to the economic and digital transformation of Ghana and the broader African region.”