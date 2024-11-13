Jubilee House boy establishes his innocence in GHC3.7 million fraud case

Nathaniel Ankoma, one of the persons named in documents before an Accra Circuit Court 10, in the matter involving a nurse, who is on a criminal trial, has detailed how some security agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, cleared him of any fraud-related charges.

Mr Ankomah, also revealed how about two years ago, before the National Bureau of Investigation (NIB) investigators, Dorcas Adwoa Twene Amankwah, the nurse, who is the only person on trial, over the use of the Office of Chief of Staff, Akosua Fremda Opare’s signature, letterhead amongst others in a job scam, denied his culpability in the crime.

It thus baffles Nathaniel, how his name, became part of the document dossier before the Court, although he was completely declared innocent of the scam, hence no criminal charges were filed against him, nor was he used as a prosecution witness in the GH¢3.7 million fraud case.

Speaking to The Herald on Monday, Mr Ankoma, clarified that, although he barely knows Dorcas’ accomplice, Kofi Yeboah Boadi, he only met Dorcas for the first time during the NIB investigation. “I have never been part of their scam, conspired with them, or profited even one Ghana Cedi from their activities,” he said.

In a rejoinder sent to The Herald over the mentioning of his name, Mr Ankomah, reiterated “Right from the inception of the case, police and BNI investigations revealed that I have no connection with the alleged crime”.

“Due to my innocence, I was no more invited for any further investigation nor was I even invited to be a witness to the case since I have never had any personal knowledge of the organised crime”.

He could not fathom why the Airport Police, who at a point in the investigations arrested Kofi Yeboah Boadi, but later allowed him to abscond. This was shortly after arraigning him before court.

He denied ties to Kofi Yeboah Boadi, saying he only met him for the first time at the Kotoka International Airport in the company of a sister to Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen, the Deputy Communications Director at the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and a Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while going on a trip abroad.

Nathaniel, who works in the Communications Directorate of Presidency, said the next time he met Boadi, was at the Jubilee House, when he was called from the reception and told of a visitor.

He said they spoke for less than five minutes and he left him. Boadi wanted police recruitment which he told him he (Nathaniel) was not in a position to provide. That ended their conversation until the scandal broke and the security started their investigations.

He was sure, Boadi, was the person who dropped his name to their complainants, hence their belief that he was involved in the job scam.

He recalled how Famous, a Car Park boy, later gave him a detailed report into the scam involving Dorcas and Boadi, including the fact that Boadi, used to bring Dorcas to meet one Nana Oppong, who was a Transport Officer in the Jubilee House.

Nathaniel’s rejoinder to The Herald also stated “I sincerely do believe, that you might have carried the story on similar fabrications and impersonations against my person believed to be true”, adding “It is no news how scrupulous people within society impersonate dignified and respected persons to further their evil dealings in attempt to defraud unsuspecting persons”.

The only connection between the Chief of Staff’s office is Dennis, who is reported to have had sexual relations with Dorcas. His where about is unknown.

Nathaniel, insisted “I know nothing about it” and revealed how he had appeared before the NIB as well as police investigators at the Police Headquarters a couple of times over the matter to assist with the investigation, and also revealed Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen’s appearances before investigators.

A nurse entangled in an alleged recruitment scam involving prominent personnel within the Office of the Chief of Staff at Jubilee House was to receive her judgment yesterday, November 12, 2024.

Dorcas, who reportedly posed as a Jubilee House nurse, had been accused of defrauding multiple victims out of GH¢3.7 million by promising job placements within government agencies.

Dorcas, had been detained for nearly three years, with her family arguing she was unwittingly ensnared by the broader recruitment fraud network.

Dorcas’s family and friends claim others involved in the scheme—who are still at large—have been shielded due to their connections with the Chief of Staff’s Office.

They argue that Dorcas is unfairly bearing the full weight of the legal repercussions and assert that fraud is a bailable offense, making her prolonged detention by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) unjust, especially given the release of murder suspects on bail.

The primary complainant, Vicky Angela Boadu, an auditor, alleges she paid Dorcas GHC875,900 via cash and Mobile Money transactions to secure government jobs for friends and family, which never materialized.

Vicky claims she was convinced of Dorcas’s connections after meeting her at a church in Nsawam, where Dorcas presented herself as a Jubilee House nurse.

Following the church visit, Dorcas reportedly engaged other Jubilee House associates, including Kofi Yeboah Boadi, to corroborate her claims.

Witnesses and documents submitted in court allege that the scam operated with counterfeit letterheads and communications mimicking official channels from the Office of the Chief of Staff.

A letter dated August 6, 2021, allegedly carried the signature of the Chief of Staff, listing twenty names supposedly “approved” for recruitment in the Ghana Revenue Authority. Another forged letter, on Ghana Revenue Authority letterhead, suggested further recruitment arrangements, lending the appearance of government involvement in the operation.

The second complainant, Rosca Amoaning, recounts paying GHC218,000 for job placements at various state institutions after Dorcas, during a church service, claimed successful placements through “protocol recruitment.” This testimony was supported by others, including a woman named Doris York, who introduced herself as Dorcas’s mother and assured attendees of the scheme’s legitimacy.

Court documents reveal that Dorcas allegedly became involved in the scheme following her request for a transfer from her post in Duayaw Nkwanta to Accra, where she met Kofi Yeboah Boadi and Famous from the Chief of Staff’s Office. The officials allegedly proposed using her to facilitate recruitment within state security agencies for fees. Dorcas reportedly collected money from individuals, unaware of the scheme’s fraudulent nature, before her arrest and detention.

As judgment looms, her family, continues to plead for an impartial review, alleging that other figures involved in the scam remain uncharged, and actively working at Jubilee House.