Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to rumours that Will Smith had sex with Duane Martin

American actress and talk show host, Jada Pinkett Smith, has described as “ridiculous and nonsense” a recent rumour that suggests Will Smith had a sexual encounter with actor Duane Martin.



In a yet-to-be-released interview on the Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, Jada revealed plans were advanced to sue a man by the name of Brother Bilaal–who claims to be a former friend and assistant to Will Smith.



“It’s ridiculous and it’s nonsense. And this is a person that tried a money shakedown… We’re going to take legal action. It is one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus just making up some fallacious, malicious stories, that’s actionable and we’re going to roll with that,” she said.



Asked how Will Smith is taking the news, Jada revealed;



“Here’s one good thing about Will. He’s always going to find it funny,” she said.



In the past few hours, a lot of entertainment websites have been painted with stories of an allegation by a man by the name of Brother Bilaal–who claims to be a former friend and assistant to Will Smith.



In a tell-all interview with Tasha K. earlier this week Bilaal claimed that he walked in on Smith and Duane Martin having sex in his dressing room while they were all working on a Hollywood set.



Brother Bilaal alleged he had been told to keep “eyes on Will” but couldn’t locate him, despite his car being in the right place, and he had keys to Duane’s dressing room so headed over there.



“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Brother Bilaal said in the shock interview. “There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him – it was murder in there.”



Brother Bilaal said he was like “a deer in the headlights” and said “Oh s***” when he allegedly walked in on the duo. He did not name the project he had been working on with Duane and Will.



Will has since addressed the claims in a statement shared via his spokesperson with TMZ. The rep said: “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”