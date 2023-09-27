Major 3Major Politics

It took me 21 years to become the National Chairman of the NPP, but I never resigned – Stephen Ntim

Following the recent resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Chairman of the party has shared his personal journey and urged members to remain steadfast in their commitment to the party.

The NPP’s National Chairman, who had dedicated two decades of his life to realizing his dream of holding this esteemed position, offered a perspective of resilience and dedication.

During a press conference by the party, he stated, “It took me 21 years to realize my dream of becoming the National Chairman of the NPP, but I never resigned from the party. I was 44 years old when I started contesting to become the chairman of the party; now at the age of 65, I am the chairman of the NPP. Put your trust in God and he will reward you.”

He further expressed his faith in the NPP, referring to it as the only political party worth aligning with.

Amid recent shifts and resignations, his words sought to encourage party members to stand firm in their dedication to the NPP.

Alan Kyerematen’s decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections was rooted in his perception that the NPP had undergone significant changes, departing from its historical identity.

He cited the influence of a select group of party leaders, government appointees, and power brokers as factors driving his decision.

Kyerematen’s announcement also included his resignation from the NPP and his declaration to run for the presidency in the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

He revealed that his presidential ambition would be championed by a youth-led movement.

