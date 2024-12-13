Immigration Service Boss accused of political promotions

…Ahead of his departure

Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), is at the centre of a controversy involving alleged politically motivated promotions and appointments.

Reports suggest that, Mr Asuah Takyi, is making desperate attempts to promote loyalists of the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the rank of commissioner, before his departure from office.

These moves, according to insiders, are aimed at shielding his actions from future investigations and filling all available vacancies with NPP loyalists.

The Comptroller-General, is accused of prioritizing political loyalty over merit in recent appointments. Many of the promotions reportedly favour NPP supporters, raising concerns about equity and the sidelining of more qualified officers.

In some cases, junior officers loyal to the party, are being promoted over their seniors, causing frustration within the ranks.

The situation, has led to allegations that competent officers are being unfairly overlooked. Some of these officers, The Herald has learned, have been compelled to leave the service, resulting in the loss of valuable expertise for the state.

In addition to the promotions, Mr Asuah Takyi, is said to be making efforts to admit his bodyguard and other NPP loyalists to the GIS Academy.

Reports indicate that, these individuals have already undergone medical examinations and are awaiting admission.

Critics argue that, such actions could lead to the recruitment of unqualified individuals whose primary credentials are their political affiliations, thereby compromising the integrity and professionalism of the service.

Stakeholders are calling for urgent intervention to halt these actions. They argue that the continued partisan appointments and promotions could undermine the morale and effectiveness of the Ghana Immigration Service.

There are growing calls for transparency and fairness in the promotion and recruitment processes to ensure that merit, rather than political loyalty, determines appointments within the GIS.

The alleged actions of the Comptroller-General, raise serious concerns about the politicization of a key state institution.

Senior officers are demanding immediate steps to address these issues and restore confidence in the Ghana Immigration Service, ensuring that it remains a professional and nonpartisan institution.