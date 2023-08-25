ICEG urges stronger environmental regulations and investments in climate-resilient agriculture

The Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance (ICEG) has called for the strengthening of environmental regulations and the enhancement of regulatory frameworks to minimize pollution, promote sustainable land use practices, and ensure responsible waste management.

This, includes advocating for stricter controls on chemical use, initiating land restoration programs, and promoting proper disposal methods for agricultural and industrial waste.

A Research Lead of ICEG, Dr Yahaya Abdulai, made the call at a Stakeholder Engagement on Energy Transition and Sustainability Delivery Architecture and report launch on Environmental and Climate Governance in Accra.

The event organised by ICEG was on the topic: “Energy Transition and Sustainability Delivery Architecture in Ghana: The Impact of Environmental Degradation on Livelihoods, Welfare and Climate Change in Northern Ghana.”

Recognizing the urgency of protecting the environment and mitigating the impacts of pollution, Dr Abdulai, emphasized the need for robust regulations and their effective enforcement adding that by implementing stronger controls, the organization aims to curb pollution, protect ecosystems, and create a more sustainable future.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of investing in climate-resilient agriculture to enhance climate resilience saying; his can be accomplished by promoting the use of drought-tolerant crop varieties, implementing water harvesting techniques, and adopting climate-smart technologies.

According to Dr Abdulai, these measures will enable farmers to adapt to changing climatic conditions, reduce production risks, and ensure food security in the face of climate change.

Giving the overview of the report, the Research Lead stressed the importance of collaboration between governments, policymakers, and stakeholders to implement these measures effectively adding that through collective action and commitment, it is possible to create a more environmentally responsible and climate-resilient society.

Dr Abdulai, pointed out that unsustainable practices and environmental degradation have far-reaching detrimental effects on agricultural production, livelihoods, and contribute to climate change. The consequences, including soil erosion, diminished crop yields, and water scarcity, further diminish agricultural productivity, leaving communities more vulnerable to food insecurity.

He reiterated that environmental degradation contributes to climate change through the release of greenhouse gases and disruptions to ecosystems. Also noted that climate change, in turn, exacerbates the vulnerabilities of agricultural systems, leading to irregular rainfall patterns, extreme weather events, and rising temperatures.

Speaking on the Role of Parliament in driving energy transition and sustainability delivery architecture, the Deputy Ranking Member of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini, highlighted the importance of Members of Parliament actively engaging with their constituents to garner public support for ambitious energy and environmental policies.

He emphasized that Parliament possesses the authority to establish legislation that will shape the trajectory of their energy transition.

Mr Suhuyini, further stated that through their legislative powers, Parliament has the capability to establish the essential legal framework to encourage investments in clean energy and enforce stringent environmental standards.

The Executive Director of ICEG, Hamza Suhuyini, noted that it is crucial to have an authority that can oversee the transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources in today’s world.

He explained that this transition is not only desirable but imperative for the future of humanity as a whole adding that the event aims to foster meaningful discussions, sharing of knowledge, and collaborative efforts in order to effectively tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities within the extractive industry.

Mr Hamza Suhuyini, emphasized the necessity of establishing a centralized authority that possesses a specific objective to lead and oversee the process of transitioning to sustainable energy sources.

This he said the proposed authority would possess the capability to create and execute extensive plans for the energy transition.

He pointed out that it would conduct thorough research and analysis to determine the most suitable and economically viable renewable energy options for our country.

The Executive Director, mentioned that this Authority would also facilitate collaboration with various stakeholders, including government research agencies, private sector entities, and local communities, in order to ensure a seamless and fair energy transition.