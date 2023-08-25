Empowerment Care Foundation’s LifeCheck 2023 to continue its legacy of free medical care and educational supplies

Empowerment Care Foundation, the social responsibility wing of Empowerment Worship Centre, under the leadership of its Global Lead Pastor, Prophet Gideon Danso, has announced the 8thedition of its transformative medical outreach programme dubbed, LifeCheck.

This year’s edition continues the tradition of providing free medical care, education materials, and life-improving services to a local community.

Since its inception in 2014, LifeCheck, has been an embodiment of the church’s values to provide compassionate care and empower the vulnerable to live healthier, happier lives. This initiative has successfully bridged the gap for families in need, providing both essential medical care and educational resources for their children.

In announcing this year’s edition, Prophet Gideon Dansore-echoed the need to make a difference and transform the lives of people within the catchment area of the church’s location. He further reiterated the significance of extending a hand to people without expecting anything in return. He urged church members and the general public the call to join forces in contributing clothing, educational tools, medical resources, and most significantly, one’s time, in support of this vision. A vision that seeks to touch the lives of an ambitious 10,000 individuals this year.

This year’s edition, slated for Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Empowerment Worship Centre, Prayer Factory, Dzorwulu promises an extensive array of free medical services, including dental and general medical care, eye clinic consultations, ultra-scans, ECG tests, X-rays, surgical attention, wound care, and laboratory analyses for key indicators like Hepatitis B, Malaria, Hemoglobin, Blood sugar, and Prostatic Specific Antigen.

Beyond healthcare, the church will extend its care to Non-Medical Services, encompassing clothing donations, school bags and supplies distribution, nourishing sustenance, and the invaluable gift of Bibles. Furthermore, participants of LifeCheck 2023 will gain the added opportunity of free registration onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Since its inception, LifeCheck, has delivered invaluable medical services and back-to-school essentials to over 50,000 individuals.