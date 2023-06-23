Entertainment

I miss Yvonne Nelson sometimes – Iyanya

Nigerian singer, Iyanya has opened up about missing his ex-girlfriend, Yvonne Nelson, in a recent interview.

Speaking with BBN Naija former winner and radio host Tacha on Cool FM, Iyanya shared that he occasionally reminisces about what they had.

“Of course once in a while, you reminisce and you miss good people but it is what it is,” he shared while speaking in an interview with BBN Naija’s former winner and Radio host, Tacha on Cool FM.

The co-host interjected the ‘Kukere’ singer, stating that, “man has got to move on at some point” and he replied with, “I mean you have to but we’re cool.”

Iyanya’s fresh revelation comes after her emotionally charged memoir titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” where the award-winning actress shared a heartbreaking revelation of infidelity involving Iyanya and popular actress Tonto Dikeh.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she and Iyanya had a decent relationship before rumours of infidelity and their subsequent breakup.

“We had a decent relationship. breakfast in bed and all the niceties of a dream relationship one could think of. I had the assurance that he was someone I could be with forever. He tattooed my initials, YN, on his wrist, and I thought that was a big deal. If he wasn’t serious about me he wouldn’t do that. In his hit song, “Ur Waist”, he mentioned how he lusted over me”.

However, upon returning to Ghana from one of her visits to Nigeria, she received a phone call from an informant who revealed Iyanya’s secret affair with another actress.

”One can therefore imagine my shock when I returned to Ghana after one of my visits to Nigeria and someone called me from his house”

The actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh, whom Iyanya had also mentioned in his song “Ur Waist.”

The shocking revelation deeply affected Yvonne Nelson, as it shattered her world and raised questions about their relationship.

“When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant and vent. Tonto Dike responded on Twitter, saying people changed and so did feelings, so l should move on,” she shared

In response to the book’s release, Iyanya promised to address the situation and set the record straight after completing the promotion of his new project, ‘Love & Trust.’

Despite their difficult breakup, Iyanya and Yvonne Nelson seem to have patched things up, as he was among the personalities who supported and promoted her book before its release.

