I made myself small because others found me intimidating – Yvonne Nelson discloses

Ghanaian actress cum producer, Yvonne Nelson, has shared how she suppressed her true self in order to accommodate others who found her intimidating.

In a post on Instagram, she proudly proclaimed that those days are long gone, citing the influence of Maryam Hasnaa, an influential figure in her journey of self-discovery.

Reflecting on her past, Yvonne Nelson confessed, “I remember a time when I made myself small because others found me intimidating. I believed that if I played small, others would feel more comfortable around me.”

However, the accomplished actress and producer announced that she has liberated herself from this self-imposed limitation.

With unwavering confidence, she declared, “But that time is long gone.”

I urinate a lot when my man plays with my clitoris – Akuapem Poloo

Camidoh’s Manager explains why Black Sherif wasn’t nominated for BET Awards nomination
McBrown displays accident scars on her body, asks ‘ignorant’ critics to remain silent
‘It is the most painful thing to ever happen to me’ – Okomfo Kolege on wife and baby’s death

Yvonne Nelson credits her personal growth to the influence of Maryam Hasnaa, a guiding force in her journey towards self-empowerment.

Although further details about the connection between Yvonne and Maryam were not disclosed, it is evident that Maryam’s teachings and wisdom played a significant role in Yvonne’s transformation.

