Camidoh’s Manager explains why Black Sherif wasn’t nominated for BET Awards nomination

Many have since been wondering why Black Sherif missed out on the 2023 BET Awards for the “Best New International Act” category.

Black Sherif has been tipped to earn a nomination at this year’s BET awards due to his massive achievements during the year under review.

However, Camidoh, an artiste who equally rose to the standard has been nominated.

The Sugarcane crooner was the only Ghanaian nominated for the Best International Act category and many wondered why Black Sherif wasn’t a part of it.

Touching on the development, Camidoh’s manager, George Britton, in an interview with Cape CoastFM said, “Of course, Black Sherif won the Artiste of the Year at the 2023 VGMA and usually if you win such an award then you get the BET Awards nomination.

“But for some time now, it doesn’t happen like it used to be some years ago so things have changed a bit in that regard,” he added in an interview MyNewsGh.com sighted.

“They now look at what you are also doing in their space, I mean internationally what is your song doing. So that’s some of the things they consider and that’s how come they considered Camidoh for nomination instead of Black Sherif,” he justified on the show.

“They realized sugarcane was huge in Europe, Asia, and everywhere they go so that’s the reason why we got recognized by such a prestigious organization”.

