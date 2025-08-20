Helicopter crash victims get posthumous military ranks & support package

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) William Agyapong, yesterday, Tuesday, August 19, 2025, presented ranks and insignia to the bereaved families of three personnel who perished in the Adansi helicopter crash, at the Air Force Headquarters in Accra.

The ceremony was held to honour the fallen heroes by officially conferring on them the posthumous ranks awarded by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), John Dramani Mahama. The corresponding insignia was also presented to the families.

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, the pilot, posthumously promoted to Wing Commander,Flying Officer Manin (Manaen) Twum-Ampadu, the co-pilot, has been elevated to Flight Lieutenant and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, the crewman, was posthumously promoted to Flight Sergeant.

In his address, the CDS conveyed his condolences to the families and thanked all sympathisers who had offered support in various ways during the period of mourning.

He emphasised that the government had put together a comprehensive package for all eight victims of the crash, which would be presented at the appropriate time, in addition to every other benefit due to them.

Lt Gen Agyapong noted that the tragedy should serve as a wake-up call to all uniformed personnel and proposed the establishment of a childcare fund.

He explained that such a fund would adequately cater for dependants, especially children, in the unfortunate event of death in the line of duty.

He further expressed appreciation to the Government, the Ministry of Defence, the Military Council and other organisations for their immense support to the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Chief Staff Officer at the Air Force Headquarters, Air Commodore Mathias Awuah, remarked that promotions remain the aspiration of all personnel. Therefore, the honour bestowed on the fallen comrades was highly commendable.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Eric Agyen-Frimpong, added that military promotions are traditionally celebrated at the mess. However, given the circumstances, the CDS deemed it appropriate to invite the families of the fallen and present the insignia on their behalf.

He assured the families that they would receive the full benefits and entitlements attached to the new ranks.

In addition, the families were presented with GH¢315,000.00, an amount raised through donations from supporting organisations, institutions and individuals. He indicated that all other entitlements would be made available at a later date.

Speaking on behalf of all three families, Reverend MacDouglas Ampadu expressed profound gratitude to the CDS and the Ghana Armed Forces for their unwavering support and presence during this period of profound loss.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, claiming the lives of all eight people on board, including the three servicemen above, along with Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Mohammed Muniru, and NDC Vice-Chairman Samuel Sarpong.