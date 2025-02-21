GLICO CEO applauds UPSA’s faculty-authored book initiative, pledges support

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GLICO Group, Edward Forkuo Kyei, has commended the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) for its faculty-authored book initiative, describing it as a, “laudable and progressive” step toward academic excellence.

The initiative, championed by UPSA’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. John K. M. Mawutor, aims to develop locally authored textbooks tailored to the university’s academic programmes.

These books, will incorporate Ghanaian business case studies, ensuring students gain relevant and practical knowledge rooted in the country’s economic landscape.

Speaking on the project, Mr Kyei, expressed a strong interest in collaborating with UPSA to support the initiative’s success.

He emphasized the importance of industry-academic partnerships in shaping future professionals and deepening the understanding of Ghana’s business environment.

UPSA’s faculty-publication initiative is expected to enrich the university’s curriculum, reduce dependency on foreign-authored textbooks, and enhance the quality of teaching and learning with context-specific content.

The university, has welcomed private sector engagement in the project, highlighting the role of industry players like GLICO in advancing higher education through strategic collaborations.