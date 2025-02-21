BusinessMajor 2

GLICO CEO applauds UPSA’s faculty-authored book initiative, pledges support

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GLICO Group, Edward Forkuo Kyei, has commended the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) for its faculty-authored book initiative, describing it as a, “laudable and progressive” step toward academic excellence.

The initiative, championed by UPSA’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. John K. M. Mawutor, aims to develop locally authored textbooks tailored to the university’s academic programmes.

These books, will incorporate Ghanaian business case studies, ensuring students gain relevant and practical knowledge rooted in the country’s economic landscape.

Speaking on the project, Mr Kyei, expressed a strong interest in collaborating with UPSA to support the initiative’s success.

He emphasized the importance of industry-academic partnerships in shaping future professionals and deepening the understanding of Ghana’s business environment.

More Read

Mahama wants cheaper fuel prices for Ghanaians -NPA Boss

Randy Abbey finally gets COCOBOD CEO job
Randy Abbey to replace Joseph Aidoo at COCOBOD
US Jobs Report: No Fed rate cuts in sight, predicts deVere CEO

UPSA’s faculty-publication initiative is expected to enrich the university’s curriculum, reduce dependency on foreign-authored textbooks, and enhance the quality of teaching and learning with context-specific content.

The university, has welcomed private sector engagement in the project, highlighting the role of industry players like GLICO in advancing higher education through strategic collaborations.

You Might Also Like

Mahama wants cheaper fuel prices for Ghanaians -NPA Boss

Randy Abbey finally gets COCOBOD CEO job

Randy Abbey to replace Joseph Aidoo at COCOBOD

US Jobs Report: No Fed rate cuts in sight, predicts deVere CEO

Share this Article
Previous Article Emirates SkyCargo and Astral Aviation sign MoU to boost global trade to and from Africa
Next Article Private interest chains Ghana’s national interest in Eni-Springfield unitization tussle
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

US$250,000 financial rots lands Ghana Army in court
General Major 1
Tony Aubynn questions 300 mining licenses
Business Major 1
Politicians hindering galamsey fight – Murtala
Major 2 Major Politics
Emirates SkyCargo reinforces commitment to African market
Business Major 1
Lost your password?