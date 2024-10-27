GeneralMajor 1

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Re-elected as Chair at CoSPAL General Assembly in Accra

The 2nd General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) concluded in Accra, Ghana, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, with Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, a seasoned legislator known for his dedication to democratic principles and parliamentary reforms, re-elected as Chair.

This re-election signals strong support for his leadership as African legislative heads gathered to advance strategic priorities for the continent.

Throughout the two-day assembly, delegates adopted a new CoSPAL constitution and held elections for leadership positions, where Ghana’s Speaker, noted for his extensive parliamentary experience and commitment to legislative integrity, was re-elected as Chair.

He is joined by five regional Vice-Chairs and a Secretary-General. 

Day two focused on updates to the CoSPAL Secretariat, the Host Country Agreement, and key administrative matters, including membership subscriptions. Delegates also explored ways to enhance CoSPAL’s profile and foster closer ties with inter-parliamentary bodies and the African Union.

The Assembly concluded with a communique and plans for the next General Assembly, setting a course for unified legislative progress across Africa.

