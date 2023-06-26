Ghanaians waiting for John Mahama as Christians await Christ- Chief

Nana Kontuhene, Nana Akoto Owia, a chief in the Assin area has declared former president John Dramani Mahama as the incoming president of Ghana with months to the 2024 polls.

Addressing a gathering in Assin Domenase where Mahama and his entourage were president he stressed that just as Christians were waiting for the return of Jesus, Ghanaians were looking to welcome Mahama back to the presidency.

The gathering on June 25 forms part of final campaigns ahead of the Assin North by-elections slated for June 27.

“What I want to pass on to the incoming president is that, today, Sunday; all Christians have a saying that they are awaiting the second coming of Christ. Today in Ghana, we are also awaiting the second coming of HE John Dramani Mahama.

“At this moment, Assin North is also awaiting the second coming of John Gyakye Quayson. Per God’s plan, there are people supposed to pave the way for Christ’s return. Gyakye Quayson will pave the way for John Dramani Mahama’s second coming.

“This Tuesday, we will vote for our incoming president who will return in months, so we will all vote on Tuesday to crown John Mahama. Thank you all,” he stated in a video available to GhanaWeb.

The by-election has attracted a lot of political activity in the past few weeks. Campaigns ended on June 25 ahead of the vote.

President Akufo-Addo led the New Patriotic Party’s final rally in the constituency campaigning for the candidacy of Charles Opoku who according to a poll is leading marginally.