Ghanaian female soldier busted in Lebanon with US$1 million

razak.bawa
Reports reaching The Herald from Beirut, the Lebanese capital, says that a female Ghanaian soldier, has been arrested with over US$1 million.

The cash was intercepted by the Lebanese customs from GHANBATT 89 rotation, third chalk on its way to Ghana. 

Back home in Ghana, reports were rife at Burma Camp that after the money was busted, the Lebanese customs officials, had to be bribed to release the seized money.

The female Ghanaian soldier, who was allegedly carrying the money, was to have mentioned that the money belonged to Army Headquarters in Accra and being returned to the Army Bank, because it was in excess.

Other claims are that, such money-carrying issues are rampant with the Ghana Armed Forces with many suspecting that Ghana’s military is involved in international money laundering.

Ghana has peace missions in Sudan, Lebanon, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Gambia, and budgets are said to be drawn often bloated and sent out on the pretext of paying Ghanaian Peacekeepers, but the excess cash find its way back to Accra for reason unknown. They often go untraced.

Meanwhile, reports are that the military hierarchy led by the Chief Defense Staff (CDS), Real Admiral Seth Amoama, is trying to investigate this particular matter by having  some senior officers questioned.

