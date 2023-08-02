GhanaFEST South Africa is back and bigger than ever – Partners with Mama Money for a FREE Festival!

GhanaFEST South Africa is back for a 9th edition, and this year’s event will undoubtedly be the biggest and most explosive one yet!

The festival is FREE for all to attend and will take place at Fountains Valley in Pretoria on Saturday September 16, 2023 at [time], under the theme “Heritage Changes”.

Headline Artist for this year’s edition is “OBRAFOUR” (aka Ghana Rap Sofo) who will electrify the stage with his performance. There will be many more international and local artists performing to keep the crowds dancing late into the night.

You can expect to see an abundance of beautiful clothing and textiles, live music, dancing, delicious food, and cultural artefacts. The event aims to further strengthen the relationship between Ghana, South Africa and the broader West African community through an experience that offers a unique perspective of diverse cultures.

GhanaFEST is a flagship event in South Africa that attracts over 5000 people from various countries to celebrate the incredible diversity and deep heritage of not only Ghanaians but all nationalities in South Africa.

The night will be topped off with an exhilarating performance by traditional South African dancers to celebrate the unity and diversity of the festival.

GhanaFEST SA is supported by Mama Money as the headline sponsor and the Ghana High Commission. You’ll be able to mingle with leading diplomats who will be in attendance for the celebrations and tours of the cultural and Chieftancy exhibitions.

About Mama Money

Mama Money is a social impact fintech company that offers international money transfers and mobile banking services through a free mobile application.

Based in South Africa, Mama Money’s purpose is to provide critical financial services at an affordable price with improved accessibility through digital platforms.

Mama Money’s footprint now reaches over 50 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe with plans for rapid expansion into new territories and services.

