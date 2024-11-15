Ghana hosts Africa oil week conference September 2025

By Paul Mamattah

Ghana, will host the much-anticipated Africa Oil Week (AOW) conference in Accra from September 15 to 18, 2025, to solidify its position in the global energy landscape.

This pivotal event is set to attract key stakeholders from across the continent, including African ministers, national oil companies, regulatory bodies, and industry experts.

The Minister of State for Energy, Herbert Krapa, who disclosed this at the official launch of the Africa Oil Week 2025 in Accra, said the decision to relocate the conference from its traditional venue in Cape Town, underscores Ghana’s burgeoning importance within Africa’s energy sector and its aspirations to emerge as a central hub for energy investment on the continent.

The Africa Oil Week conference is renowned for fostering dialogue about energy exploration, investment opportunities, and sustainable practices in the oil and gas industry.

By hosting this event, Ghana aims to establish itself as a strategic meeting point for energy stakeholders, showcasing its vast potential and unique investment opportunities in the West African region.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Krapa stated that the government is committed to creating a conducive environment for investment in the energy sector. This will signal to regional and international players that Ghana is ready to accelerate its growth trajectory in energy production and resource management.

He noted that the summit aimed at enhancing collaboration among African nations and revealed plans for discussions that will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and regulatory authorities, fostering an exchange of ideas that could lead to innovative solutions for the continent’s energy challenges.

Mr Krapa, reiterated that the conference would spotlight Africa’s rich oil and gas reserves while advocating for sustainable and responsible resource management saying as countries across the continent seek to balance economic growth with environmental stewardship, AOW 2025 presents a vital platform for discussing the future of energy in Africa.

“Our goal is to make it the premier energy dialogue on the continent, setting the stage for transformative discussions and partnerships that will propel Africa’s energy future,” he said.

He noted that Ghana’s selection as the host country for AOW 2025 is both a recognition of its successes in the energy sector and an opportunity to address ongoing challenges.

Mr Krapa added that the government has positioned itself as a proactive player in the energy domain, having made significant investments in the oil and gas industry, moreover, Ghana’s recent developments in renewable energy initiatives demonstrate a commitment to diversifying its energy portfolio.

He pointed out that as one of the few stable democracies in the region with a growing economy, Ghana offers a favourable environment for investors looking to tap into West Africa’s energy potential adding that the AOW conference will highlight this favourable investment climate, attracting global attention to Ghana’s ongoing efforts to improve its energy sector.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sankofa Event and Africa Oil Week, Paul Sinclair, expressed his pride in bringing Africa Oil Week back to Ghana, a momentous event with a history of over 30 years of success and highlighted a vision to create platforms for change in Africa’s energy sector, emphasizing the importance of taking control of the continent’s energy destiny.

Acknowledging the critical role of the Ghana government in supporting the hosting of AOW energy in Accra, he noted the vast opportunities for investment in oil, gas, and energy, as well as the positive impact on Ghana’s business tourism sector.

Mr Sinclair noted that by positioning Ghana and Africa as key players in the global energy industry, hosting the event in Accra signifies a significant step towards strengthening the region’s influence on the international stage.

He expressed gratitude to the Africa Prosperity Network for their collaboration in bringing AOW: Energy 2025 to Ghana, recognizing their shared commitment to advancing Africa’s energy security and economic prosperity.

Mr. Sinclair noted that through this partnership, the aim is to foster economic growth, job creation, and industrialization, ultimately maximizing Africa’s natural resources for the benefit of the entire continent.

He pointed out that with a steadfast commitment to Africa’s economic development, Sankofa Events aims to drive sustainable growth across the region by fostering partnerships with governments, national oil companies, regulators, and the global private sector.

Mr Sinclair added that AOW: Energy 2025 seeks to leave a lasting legacy of economic empowerment and energy security, paving the way for a prosperous future for Africa and its people.

The founder of Africa Prosperity Network, Gabby Otchere-Darko, emphasized the importance of collaboration among African stakeholders to enhance the oil and gas value chain throughout the continent.

This he said, with top international and African companies like ExxonMobil, Tullow Oil, and local players set to attend, the upcoming Africa Oil Week in Accra will showcase Ghana’s prominent position in Africa’s energy sector.