Ghana Bloggers Association bestows Honorary Awards on Dr Bawumia and John Mahama for Digital Leadership

In a distinguished ceremony held in Kumasi, the Ghana Bloggers Association, conferred prestigious honorary awards upon Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Former President John Dramani Mahama in recognition of their exceptional contributions to Ghana’s digital landscape.

The primary awards event took place discreetly in Accra last week, with certain awards presented, while the formal recognition occurred in Kumasi over the weekend.

The organizers emphasized the necessity to honor the two leaders for their substantial contributions to Ghana’s Digital Transformation, significantly benefiting the blogging community.

Association President Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah, also known as Attractive Mustapha, expressed deep appreciation to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to propelling Ghana into the digital era. The presented plaque acknowledges his pivotal role in reshaping the country’s digital landscape.

Dr. Bawumia’s pioneering efforts in leveraging technology have resulted in a noteworthy transformation of institutional processes, contributing to the establishment of a resilient digital economy. The plaque stands as a testament to his exemplary dedication to advancing Ghana’s digital future and reshaping the blogging industry, with the Ghana Bloggers Association expressing gratitude for his outstanding contributions.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, on the other hand, received similar acclaim from the Ghana Bloggers Association for his visionary leadership and exceptional contributions to the Ghanaian digital space during his tenure. The award underscores President Mahama’s unwavering commitment, paving the way for the development of a robust and efficient digital infrastructure.

President Mahama’s foresight not only improved the convenience of millions of Ghanaians but also extended critical services to remote communities, fostering a thriving digital economy. The impact of his digital interventions is evident in increased productivity and improved working environments across various sectors.

“We proudly acknowledge and honor President Mahama for his monumental efforts, recognizing his role in fueling the growth of the blogging community and setting the stage for a modernized, ICT-compliant Ghana,” said Attractive Mustapha.

The Ghana Bloggers Awards is a distinguished recognition Award that honors prominent bloggers and personalities across various domains, including sports, politics, lifestyle, religion, and social spheres. Additionally, it acknowledges individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the blogging industry and recognize individuals whose contributions significantly impact the digital landscape. This year’s honorees, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Former President John Dramani Mahama, stand as exemplary leaders in shaping Ghana’s digital future.

In addition to the two distinguished personalities, Radio and TV personality Abeiku Santana, Halifax Ansah-Addo and Bola Ray were also honored for their substantial support to the Blogging industry.

Below is the comprehensive list of winners of the 2023 Ghana Bloggers Awards organized by the Ghana Bloggers Association.

Below is the full list of winners

1. Radio Sports host of the year

Saddick Adams

2.TV Sports host of the year

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

3. Artiste of the year

Stonebwoy

4. Sports Blogger of the year

Owureku Ampofo

5. Radio Political show host of the year

Philip Osei Bonsu (OB)

6. Political & social Blogger of the year

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

7. Art & tourism Blogger of the year

Ameyaw debrah

8. Website /Blog of the year

Ghanaweb.Com

9. Outstanding Ghanaian Blogging Luminary of the Year.

Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah/ Attractive Mustapha

10. Outstanding Social Impact Blogger of the year .

Kobby Kyei

11. TV personality of the year

Nana Ama McBrown

12. Radio Entertainment host of the year

Andy Dosty

13. TV entertainment host

Sammy Flex

14. Actor of the year

Ras Nene /Dr. Likee

15.Art & tourism blogger of the year

Kwame Dadzie

16. Radio Personality of the year

Abeiku Santana

17. Honorary -Bloggers Excellence

Dr Muhamud Bawumia

John Dramani Mahama

Bola Ray (Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adis)

Kwasi Agyemang (CEO of Ghana tourism Authority )

Abeiku Santana

Halifax Ansah-Addo (Journalist )

Anne-Sophie Avé