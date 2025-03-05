Ghana At 68: Our ups & downs and the journey so far

By Beatrice Boakye Boateng

All too soon, we will mark the Sixty-Eight (68) years of our beloved country called Ghana aka ‘Ama Ghana’ after transitioning from Gold Coast.

As we inch to commemorate this memorable day, we must recognise the basic fact that the day marks a significant milestone achievement with a greater impact on the past, present and future of Ghana after the attainment of our freedom; hence the need to reflect on the progress and challenges encountered since obtaining independence from the British (Colonial Master).

The attainment of independence from colonial rule with the toil of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Edward Akufo-Addo, Joseph Boakye Danquah, Obetsebi-Lamptey and William Ofori Atta (the BIG SIX) as founding fathers of Ghana and the traditional leaders as well as Yaa Asantewaa, Queen mother of Ejisu in the Ashanti Empire in their struggle for independence.

Whilst appreciating the efforts of the big six, we must acknowledge the major role the former Prime Minister, and the First President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah played in spicing up the struggles and fight for independence.

Ghana, after independence in 1957 with Dr Nkrumah as the President suffered a military takeover while the rights of the citizenry were trampled upon after the constitution was thrown away.

After several regimes of military governance, emerged the constitution in 1992 bringing to the closure of the military regime. This ushered our beloved Ghana into a new dawn of the Fourth Republic paving the way for democratic governance and presenting a relief to the citizenry.

However, this year’s theme for the commemoration of the 68th Independence Day dubbed; “Ghana’s 68th Anniversary: Reflect! Review! and Reset!” invites us as Ghanaians to ponder on the nation’s journey, assess their progress and chart a renewed path towards prosperity.

Reflecting on this journey reminds us of our shared history, rich cultural heritage and the sacrifices made by past generations to build a free and independent nation.

It is imperative to suggest that Ghana’s independence on March 6, 1957 was a beacon of hope not only for the nation but for the entire African continent. As the first Sub-Saharan African country to gain independence, Ghana set the tone for the liberation of other African nations. Under the leadership of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghanaians demonstrated courage and determination to break free from colonial rule.

Over the past 68 years, the country has experienced significant political, social and economic transformations. From the early days of post-independence development to periods of political instability and the eventual establishment of a stable democratic governance system, Ghana’s resilience has become remarkable.

Review!

Though Ghana has made impressive strides in education (School feeding, free SHS, STEM) GeTfund, health care, (NHIS card), infrastructure and democratic governance, there, remain pressing challenges that require attention.

One critical area of Ghana’s national development that we should channel our focus on is Social Protection, the Empowerment of Vulnerable and Marginalised groups. The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), formerly called the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs was established in January 2013 under the Administration of H.E John Dramani Mahama.

This was done through Executive Instrument 1 (E.I.1), with the primary objective of having a ministry responsible for Policy Formulation, Monitoring and Evaluation of Gender, Children and Social Protection issues within the context of national development.

MoGCSP through Ghana has played a vital role in advancing gender equality, protecting children, persons with disability, and ensuring social inclusion.

As the nation reflects on its progress and resets its agenda, it is important to highlight the ministry’s achievements and its role in shaping Ghana’s future as well.

MoGCSP has achieved a major milestone with the passage of the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Act in 2024. The Act was introduced in Parliament in 2011. After 13 years of advocacy, this landmark legislation aims to promote gender equality and address social, cultural, economic, and political imbalances.

The Act is expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of women and girls in Ghana. This achievement is a testament to the Ministry’s tireless efforts to promote gender equality and social justice.

Aside this, the ministry’s resilience in driving the nation towards a sustainable and prosperous future is by; protecting the rights of children and strengthening the Child and Family Welfare Policy, which ensures that children’s rights are upheld in education, health and social welfare.

The creation of the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR),which is a comprehensive household registry platform that provides main data source for all social protection and support programs in the country.

It has also formed advocacy against child marriage and human trafficking, with strict Legal measures, and community sensitization programmes for all, including the Law Enforcement Officers.

Since independence, several policies targeted at promoting Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment have been implemented; thus, the implementation of the National Gender Policy, promotes women’s rights and inclusion in leadership, politics, and economic opportunities. Support for women’s economic empowerment programs, including access to vocational training and entrepreneurial opportunities

On the other hand, frantic efforts are being made to address gender-based violence, including the establishment of the Domestic Violence Orange Support Centre, which offers a coordinated response to cases of sexual, domestic violence/abuse, as well as the enforcement of Laws against abuse and discrimination, the establishment of the Single Window Citizens Engagement Service (SWCES) toll-free number where the vulnerable channels their grievance to when faced with abusive or discriminatory issues.

Other policies include the Centre for Employment for Persons with Disability (CEPD) which facilitates the employment of disabled persons through training, coaching, awareness creation, advocacy and consultancy services.

Since governance is considered a continuous process, government after government have initiated policies through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection aimed at alleviating poverty and providing relief for women, children and the marginalized in our various communities in the country. Many of such programmes are the successful rollout of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, Introduction of School Feeding program, ensuring that children from low-income families receive nutritious meals in school and the expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cover vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and children.

These achievements reflect Ghana’s commitment to building an inclusive society where every citizen, regardless of gender and social background, has equal opportunities to thrive.

While we as Ghanaians have made significant progress, there is still work to be done. That is the reason why Reset! found its way into this year’s theme. The theme encourages a critical assessment of national policies and development strategies. What has worked? What has not? and, what needs to be done.

It is imperative to indicate that the call to “Reset” underscores the need for bold and innovative solutions to Ghana’s challenges. It is a reminder that the future belongs to those who have to dream and act decisively. Resetting means adopting a fresh mindset, embracing technology and innovation, and fostering a culture of accountability and good governance. As Ghanaians celebrate this milestone, It is essential to have honest conversations about the nation’s progress and the areas that require improvement.

This reset agenda urges the country to adopt new strategies to address issues such as Economic instability, youth unemployment, corruption, lack of quality healthcare, unmotorable roads, environmental degradation, undeveloped towns, lack of potable water..etc, that continue to hinder national development.

Furthermore, women remain underrepresented in political and economic leadership, there should be increasing efforts to ensure greater representation of women in decision-making positions. Create more investment in women-owned businesses and financial inclusion and stronger enforcement of gender equality. We as a country must intensify efforts to eliminate child Labor, trafficking and any form of abuse.

Again, to enhance child protection measures, Ghana must intensify efforts to eliminate child labour, human trafficking and abuse by increasing funds for child protection services, implementing stricter enforcement of laws against child marriage and exploitation, and expanding education and social welfare program to reach the more vulnerable, the excluded and hard to reach communities in the country.

There is a need for an increment of funds for the LEAP and other support programs to reach more people in need at hard-to-reach communities. Disability support services should be enhanced to promote inclusion and accessibility. Community-based social services should be strengthened to ensure long-term sustainability in the country.

Conclusion

This 68th independence Anniversary is more than a celebration; it is a moment of national introspection. As Ghana commemorates its 68th year of independence, the theme ” Reflect! Review! and Reset!” serves as a timely reminder of the journey travelled, the progress made, and the work that lies ahead. It is crucial to also recognise the progress made in gender equality, child protection, persons with disability, and social welfare.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has indeed played a significant role in shaping a more inclusive and just society. By learning from the past, evaluating the present, and boldly resetting for the future. Ghanaians, let’s come together, work and build the better Ghana we want, with that, Ghana can continue to shine as a beacon of hope and progress in Africa.

Ghana! my happy home, the Land of rich and success will work again!

Happy 68th Independence – Anniversary to every Ghanaian within and across the globe.

A STAFF OF ISD, AND,

ASSISTANT PRO

MINISTRY OF GENDER, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION

Email address: [email protected]