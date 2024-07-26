Ghana and Vanuatu join forces to champion coastal biodiversity and sustainable development with groundbreaking MoUs

In a bid to foster sustainable development and conserve the biodiversity of Ghana’s coastline, the Centre for International Maritime Affairs Ghana, CIMAG, and the Vanuatu Trades Commission to Ghana, have signed two major memoranda of understanding.

The landmark MoU signed at Tema encourages both entities to leverage their strengths and expertise to create impactful initiatives that resonate with common goals and vision.

The first MoU establishes a comprehensive framework of cooperation between the two entities, a partnership which seeks to amplify the visibility and awareness of the commission in Ghana through media and public engagements including articles, reports, conferences and workshops.

The second MoU focuses on the marine environment and coastal biodiversity conservation. This initiative will fashion out strategies towards addressing coastal erosion and tidal wave destruction through tree planting and habitat conservation, aimed at improving the resilience of Ghana’s coastal ecosystem.

CIMAG will under the MoU provide high-quality writing and application services, organise conferences and workshops, and engage in sustainable ocean development projects. In addition, the research think tank will create and disseminate content to highlight the initiatives of the commission and enhance its visibility within Ghana and beyond.

The Vanuatu Trades Commission on the other hand, will provide directives, support and funding to ensure the successful execution of the initiatives under the decade-long journey MoU.

The Vanuatu Trades Commissioner to Ghana, Professor Hugh Keku Aryee, at the historic event, highlighted the significance of the all-important MoU to environmental sustainability.

“Our collaboration will champion sustainable development initiatives, particularly within the realm of the blue economy. By utilising the Lumi as the currency for funding, we are not only supporting economic but also re-enforcing our commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation” Professor Aryee emphasised.

The partnership he further stated will spearhead projects that align with sustainable development goals and ensure Ghana’s maritime and ocean resources are mined responsibly and effectively. “This partnership is a testament to our dedication to making a tangible difference in the maritime sector and in the lives of those who depend on it” he added.

The Executive Director of CIMAG, Albert Derrick Fiatui, counting on the research and advocacy expertise of CIMAG, underscored the essence of preserving the biodiversity of the coastal environment by saying, “Most of the activities we engage in as humans destroy the original nature. So when are talking about biodiversity conservation, we want to make sure that we adopt the nature-based approach in engaging with the ocean so that we don’t lose that natural essence that God has handed to us”.

On the solutions to the devastation of the sea on coastal communities, Mr. Fiatui, said, “The rock sea defence is not a bad thing, but the countries where it succeeded, they use it as a temporary measure to protect when there is danger. But in Africa and Ghana, we rely heavily on it, we think that is a solution.

The CIMAG boss therefore trusted the research and advocacy expertise of the think tank to execute its mandate to the benefit of Ghana, Africa and the world at large.