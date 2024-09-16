GH¢85 million paid Akufo-Addo’s relative for stadia  renovations but….

…GFA also got US$260,000 from FIFA for maintenance yet CAF ban

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongue in the Volta Region, has published intercepted documents, revealing that colossal amounts of taxpayer funds in excess of GH¢85 million, were released to companies owned by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s family to rehabilitate three national sports stadia in recent years, yet Ghana has been banned from playing on any of the country’s foot venues.

As the revelation by the Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is not enough to ponder over, World football governing body, FIFA, has also confirmed giving US$260,000 to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over for the maintenance of grass pitches in the country, but the state of the country’s pitches leading to the ban, shows that the GFA led by Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, owes Ghanaians some explanations.

In an email to JoySports’ Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, FIFA, stated that the funds were allocated for the “installation of boreholes and water tanks” to improve pitch conditions.

On the GH¢85 million, the North Tongue MP, has disclosed how his painstaking parliamentary oversight, has led him to the firm conclusion that, if Ghana had obtained value for money in these contracts, we would have avoided this unprecedented monumental international disgrace of all our stadia facing prohibition by CAF from hosting international competitions.

The latest revelations, dispel widely held views that our national stadia were simply abandoned by an incompetent NPP government. It turns out the real situation is worse — there was all along a corrupt create, loot and share scheme with taxpayer funds in the name of stadium rehabilitation but only a few enriched themselves without Ghana benefiting.

Firstly, an amount of GH¢41.9million was spent on the Essipong in Sekondi – Western Region for rehabilitation.

This happened On July 14, 2023, the then Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr John A. Kumah, wrote to the Minister for Youth and Sports granting authorization for the rehabilitation of the Essipong Stadium.

The contract was awarded to Cisdan Company Limited. Incorporation documents confirm that Cisdan Company Limited is owned by Kelvin Ofori-Atta, a relative of President Akufo-Addo and former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

By 25th October, 2023, Cisdan had raised an interim payment certificate of GH¢6, 853,942.80, which was promptly paid, adding other massive payments have since been made.

Secondly, a GH¢22.4million was also blown on Accra Sports Stadium renovation. For instance, on 27th February 2020, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, entered into an agreement with Coupbay Ghana Limited to renovate the Accra Sports Stadium at a total cost of GH¢22, 484,134.37.

Coupbay Ghana Limited, is also owned by the same politically exposed Kelvin Ofori-Atta; a very interesting revelations about a President who loudly proclaimed that he will never run a family and friends government.

In less than a month after the 27th February, 2020 agreement, Coupbay raised an interim payment certificate on 23rd March, 2020 demanding payment of GHS11, 223,895.03.

By 3rd November, 2021, the Youth and Sports Ministry, was demanding another payment of GH¢4, 553,199.83 for Coupbay.

“Further tracking points to multiple payments to Coupbay”, wrote Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

An amount of GHS21.1million he said was Baba Yara (Kumasi) Sports Stadium Renovation.

On 6th April, 2020, the Ministry of Youth and Sports signed another agreement worth GH¢21, 122,068.44 with Javkier Limited for the renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Javkier was notified by the Youth Ministry that it has won the contract in a letter dated March 27, 2020.

This is the same stadium looking as though it has gone without renovations for more than two decades.

On June 1, 2023, Javkier owned by the Arhin ladies, were certified for payment by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“This monumental international disgrace should never have happened but for corruption, naked nepotism, lootocracy, ineptitude and zero love for country, adding “President Akufo-Addo should have long been impeached, and none of the leaders at the MoYS and the NSA deserve to keep their jobs”, Okudzeto wrote.

A publication on FIFA’s website last week revealed that “FIFA Forward has also contributed to the maintenance of natural grass pitches at 80 venues in Ghana, benefiting Women’s Premier League and regional women’s clubs, as well as the purchase of footballs for youth and regional development.

“This initiative has supported regional women’s teams, where many of the U-20 national players began their careers.”

This revelation has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the current state of these pitches, none of which seem to be in a suitable condition to host even a Black Stars training session.

However, FIFA clarified in an email to Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, explaining, “FIFA assisted the GFA in maintaining natural grass pitches at 80 match venues across Ghana. This included the installation of boreholes and water tanks, ensuring that the venues met the minimum club licensing requirements. The total support amounted to $267,273.”

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, CAF in a letter to the FA prohibited the use of Baba Yara stadium for CAF/FIFA International matches.

“Prohibition of the use of Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) for upcoming CAF/FIFA senior international matches,” a portion of the letter sighted by JoySports said.

CAF advised “complete reconstruction” of the playing surface of the stadium.

“The current state of the pitch does not meet the standards required for CAF/FIFA senior international matches, necessitating a complete reconstruction.

“CAF recommends that the relevant authorities conduct a comprehensive assessment of all major international stadiums in Ghana to ensure they comply with CAF technical standards.

“Additionally, we advise that the stadium management engage experienced companies immediately to undertake the necessary refurbishment to meet CAF/FIFA standards. Upon completion of the renovation works, CAF will, at the GFA’s request and expense, conduct an independent inspection to reassess the stadium’s suitability for future matches.”

About three years ago, the Ghana FA, in a statement on its website, announced the approval of the “Ghana Football Association Borehole Project” by FIFA.

The statement mentioned that the GFA Executive Council had decided to invest part of the FIFA Forward 1.0 programme funds to improve the quality of pitches and competitions through the installation of boreholes at game centres across the country.

“The borehole project, once completed, will be used to develop pitches for the Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League, and Game Centres of Regional Football Associations, ensuring year-round use, including during the dry season,” the statement read.

It added that, “The GFA has gone through the various laid down stages to finally receive the green light for the implementation of the project which will consist of 80 boreholes across the country with beneficiaries from the Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League and some Game Centres of Regional Associations.”

It is unclear which of the Premier League and Division One League venues benefited from these funds to improve the pitches as Baba Yara, Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast stadium, and many other stadia, which belong to the state and are used by clubs for domestic competitions did not benefit from it.

Also, at these pitches do not have boreholes and water tanks to enhance the condition of the pitches. At the time these pitches were maintained, the total amount involved was not disclosed, but FIFA has now confirmed that the funding exceeded $260,000.

Despite the investment, the current pitches in the country are not fit for purpose.

Last week, former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah described the potential of Ghana hosting its next home match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers abroad as “national embarrassment” following the ban on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which hosted Ghana’s last game against Angola, had its approval revoked by CAF due to an “unsuitable playing field.”

The ex-senior national team captain wrote on X saying “Playing a qualifier outside Ghana, except in a tournament, is a national embarrassment. We must prioritize hosting our own games and protect our football pride”.

This decision leaves Ghana with limited options, and potentially hosting their next game against Sudan in October in Togo, Nigeria, or Ivory Coast.

Dreams FC Head Coach Karim Zito had endorsed CAF’s decision to withdraw approval for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for Ghana’s next home match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The stadium, which hosted Ghana’s recent game against Angola, was banned due to an “unsuitable playing field.”

“I am okay with the decision by CAF because this will help us do things better,” Zito said.

“Today, we play at Baba Yara [stadium] the next time, trouble. During the African Confederation, I went to Rwanda and looked at their field, and said ‘Ghana, we are far far back’.

“If this [decision] will make sure [there are changes], I will be very happy.”

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has ‘instructed’ the Ghana Football Association to seek CAF’s approval for the Accra and University of Ghana Sports Stadiums to host the Black Stars’ next home match.

The CAF took the bold step to withdraw Ghana’s permit to use the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi for its upcoming matches. According to CAF the facility does not meet certain international standards required for matches and have called on the Ghanaian government to take steps to upgrade it.

A key sticking point for CAF according to the Ghana Football Association was the poor state of the playing surface which was described as uneven with poor drainage and inadequate grass cover. CAF also expressed concern about the state of the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium which have also fallen into disrepair.

In the absence of a CAF approved category a stadium in the country Ghana has been given the option to select an alternative ground for the upcoming match week 3 and 4 games of the Afcon 2025 qualifiers. The decision was made after Ghana’s game against Angola at the Baba Yara stadium on September 5th, 2024.