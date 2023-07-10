George Walker Bush N1 and the faded road markings

Lack of maintenance in infrastructure, especially the country’s roads, will continue to remain a challenge to the country.

Aside the potholes that make driving nightmarish for motorists, lack of streetlights have continue to be a major concern that needs urgent attention. Added to the mix, is the faded or lack of road markings on most of the country’s highways.

The George Walker Bush NI, is one of the busiest highways in the country, it links Accra to Tema, as well as to other regions. Since its completion, the highway, has not seen any major renovation, as some of the barricades have broken and streetlights not working.

But one thing that is posing danger to motorists is the road marking, which has faded and the three lanes on both sides of the road has turned into a single lane.

This obvious anomaly should not be lost on anyone that uses the road, the relevant authorities, should not wait until disaster strike, before fallen on each other to get the situation fixed.

We have money for things that do not protect lives and properties of Ghanaians, as well as safeguard their safety and security, but things that are germane to their very survival are often neglected on the altar of they is no money.

Although, statistics gathered by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service for the first quarter of 2023, indicate a reduction in road accidents compared to the same period in 2022, a lot more needs to be done.

The statistics revealed that a total of 3,340 cases were recorded between January to March 2023, a 15.06% reduction compared to the same period in 2022.

The Greater Accra Region had the highest number of recorded crashes of 1,243 among the 16 regions while the Oti Region recorded 15 cases being the least.

The following have been identified as contributory factors to the causes of road accidents in Ghana, these are;

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the dire state of some major roads in Ghana, demands urgent attention and concerted efforts from the government.

Decaying infrastructure is one of the deficiencies that every government in Ghana, have had to cope with. The success achieved in that regard is limited, because the maintenance culture in this country is very bad .



