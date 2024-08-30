Gear up for “This is Ghana 2024”: your ultimate shopping and experience destination!

Accra, get ready! The much-anticipated “This Is Ghana 2024” trade exhibition is back for its 5th spectacular edition, and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever. Organized by Channel One TV and Citi FM, this two-day extravaganza will unfold at the Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on 31st August and 1st September 2024.

What’s New This Year?

For our loyal patrons who’ve journeyed with us over the past editions, prepare to be amazed! This year, we’ve curated an even more diverse array of local SMEs, each bringing unique products and services that epitomize Ghanaian innovation and craftsmanship. From artisanal crafts and trendy fashion to cutting-edge tech gadgets and interactive workshops that will help Patrons engage in hands-on sessions and gain insights into various industries , perfect for those looking to dive deeper into the entrepreneurial world.

Best Buys Await!

Are you on the hunt for the best deals and exclusive offers? “This Is Ghana 2024” is your shopping paradise. Many exhibitors are rolling out special discounts and limited-time offers exclusively for event attendees. Whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, upgrade your tech arsenal, or indulge in gourmet treats, this is the place to snag unbeatable bargains.

There will be live Band performances by the Adaha group and Kwanpa adding a rhythmic backdrop to your shopping spree.

Event Details:

– Dates: 31st August & 1st September 2024

– Venue: Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly

– Time: 10 AM – 6 PM daily

Admission is free, but we encourage early arrival to make the most of the offerings and avoid the rush.

Stay tuned to Channel One TV and Citi FM for sneak peeks, updates, and more exciting announcements as we countdown to the grand event.

Join us at “This Is Ghana 2024” and celebrate the vibrant tapestry of Ghanaian enterprise and creativity. See you there!

The “THIS IS GHANA EXHIBITION” 2024 is powered by Channel One TV and 97.3 Citi FM. And proudly sponsored by MTN, Koa Natural, Ghana National Gas Company, Ghana Pay Mobile Money, Peeva Beverages, Ghana Exim Bank, Petroleum Commission Ghana, Global Shea Alliance, Built and Aramex Ghana Limited.