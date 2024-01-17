Accusations of government interference have surfaced as the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) reportedly cancelled an interview with Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of the New Force political movement, at the last minute. Sources close to the Herald Newspaper have claimed that the interview was cancelled due to an alleged order from above.

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, had been promoting the interview on his social media platforms, urging his followers not to miss the appearance on the GTV Breakfast show.

In a post on his social media handle, he wrote, “I’ll be Live on @GTV_Ghana tomorrow morning. Don’t miss it. #TheNewForce.”

This comes on the heels of the controversial cancellation of an event organized by Nana Kwame Bediako at Independence Square, which was slated to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The event was set to feature renowned thought leaders such as Professor PLO Lumumba, Peter Obi, and Julius Malema, who were scheduled to inspire and empower the youth of Ghana and the African continent as a whole.

However, the government allegedly put a halt to the event, citing an “unforeseen state event.” The cancellation sparked widespread disappointment and raised questions about the ability of political movements like the New Force to operate freely within the country.

The cancellation of the interview with Nana Kwame Bediako has further fueled the controversy, prompting discussions about the potential impact of “orders from above” on the New Force political movement led by Nana Kwame Bediako widely known in business circles as Freedom Jacob Caesar. Both Caesar and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation are expected to provide additional information to the public, shedding light on this unexpected turn of events.

As the situation unfolds, many are eager for transparency and clarity regarding these alleged government interventions, and the impact they may have on the political landscape in Ghana. People are hopeful for a resolution that will ensure the preservation of democratic principles and freedom of expression within the country.