GBA President calls for enhanced support for Bloggers ahead of December elections

Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, widely known as Attractive Mustapha, President of the Ghana Bloggers Association, in a recent interview on Class FM with host Prince Benjamin, emphasized the pivotal role bloggers will play in the upcoming December elections.

He asserted that bloggers are set to surpass traditional media in influence during this critical period. In light of this, the president has called on organizations to support bloggers by providing training, necessary equipment, and internet access, ensuring they are fully equipped to fulfill their vital role.

Attractive Mustapha highlighted several reasons for this shift, starting with accessibility and reach.

He noted that bloggers are adept at connecting with younger and more diverse audiences through social media platforms, which allow for widespread dissemination of their content.

With their substantial online followings, bloggers can amplify their messages and engage with voters effectively. Moreover, he pointed out the advantage of real-time updates. “Bloggers tend to provide faster updates and coverage of events compared to traditional media outlets, which often have longer publication cycles. This immediacy is crucial during election campaigns,” he explained.

Attractive Mustapha concluded by urging that the importance of bloggers be recognized, stating, “These days, mainstream traditional media look up to bloggers for information and insight, so there’s a pressing need for the country to hold bloggers in high esteem.”

As the December elections approach, it is clear that bloggers are positioned to be key players in shaping public discourse and influencing voter behavior across Ghana.