Four companies donate to MoFA ahead of Farmers Day celebrations

By Prince Ahenkorah

Four companies, namely New Okaff, Rainbow Insecticides, Yara, and Wynca Sunshine, have made donations to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, ahead of the 2024 Farmers’ Day celebration.

New Okaff Industries Limited, which has been supporting the ministry, gave them ten thousand cedis and also provided their manufactured products, like Af CONFIDENCE Insecticide, for the ministry to present to the best farmers during the Farmers’ Day celebration.

Additionally, Rainbow Insecticides, donated products to the ministry to aid their presentation during the upcoming Farmers’ Day celebration.

The Yara Group, also presented 25,000 cedis to the ministry to support their activities ahead of this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration.

Wynca Sunshine, supported the ministry with products valued at 115,000 cedis; said by the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the ministry was the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture (Crop), Yaw Frimpong Addo.

The donation was made at the forecourt of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The Deputy Minister, addressing the media, expressed gratitude to the donors and indicated that every year, private companies donate to the ministry ahead of the Farmers’ Day celebration.

He noted that Farmers’ Day is celebrated on the first Friday of every December, but due to elections this year, it will be moved to November. However, the ministry is yet to finalize the date.

He stated that the ministry reaches out to corporate bodies as the time to celebrate farmers’ approaches. “We normally receive donations from corporate bodies because food is for everybody, both our public and private bodies. Anytime around this time, we write letters to corporate bodies, and they respond positively.

“So today is the beginning, and about four companies have come to present what they produce for agriculture in this country,” the Deputy Minister said.

He mentioned that the received items would be distributed to the farmers on Farmers’ Day.

He emphasized the theme for the 2024 Farmers’ Day celebration, stating that the ministry is working on “Climate Smart Agriculture,” which is still under consideration.

The Deputy Minister, explained that the theme is relevant due to the challenges faced by farmers in the north and some parts of the Bono region, where a prolonged drought has destroyed many farms.

He stressed that if faced with the phenomenon of climate change and one does not adopt climate-smart agriculture, the future of agriculture is at risk, and the people will suffer.

“So the theme aligns very well with what we are going to do this year. We are implementing a lot of irrigation projects that will help mitigate any future events of climate change that could negatively affect our farmers,” the Deputy Minister reiterated, adding that more companies are expected to present their products to motivate hardworking farmers in the agricultural sector.

He clarified the distribution criteria for the products received, indicating that Farmers’ Day is celebrated in every district, region, and nationally.

However, there have been changes since last year, with regional celebrations being removed. This year’s celebration will focus on districts across the country, with the national celebration held in Accra.

He mentioned that an assessment team is currently on the field, evaluating farms to determine who will be crowned the best farmer, among others.