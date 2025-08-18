FIFA President slams racist abuse directed at Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has strongly condemned the racist abuse directed at AFC Bournemouth and Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo during Friday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

The incident, which caused a stoppage in the game, has sparked widespread outrage across the football community.

Infantino described the abuse as “absolutely unacceptable” and emphasised that football has no room for racism or any form of discrimination.

He praised Semenyo’s courage and composure on the pitch, stating that his performance in the face of such adversity serves as a powerful example of strength and dignity for players worldwide.

As part of FIFA’s ongoing fight against racism, Infantino highlighted the role of The Players’ Voice Panel, which was introduced following the five anti-racism pillars adopted at the 2024 FIFA Congress.

The panel will remain in close contact with Semenyo and continue to monitor the situation, ensuring that players’ rights, safety, and dignity are protected.

“Everyone at FIFA, The Players’ Voice Panel, and the entire football community stands firmly with Antoine,” Infantino said.

“We will continue to offer our full support to him, to Bournemouth, the Premier League, and The FA. Strong deterrents must be in place, and meaningful action must follow, to eliminate racism and discrimination from our game.”

This incident underscores the urgency of taking firmer action, not just through symbolic gestures but by ensuring accountability from competition organisers, clubs, and law enforcement.

Football is a global sport built on unity, passion, and respect – values that must be protected if the game is to remain a true force for inclusion and togetherness.

Source: Ghanasoccernet