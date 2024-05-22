Extend voter registration exercise 

…New Force Leader urges EC

The Founder and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to reevaluate its strategy and swiftly implement measures to enhance voter registration accessibility nationwide.

Addressing the media on Monday, May 20, the man known as “Cheddar”, “Freedom Jacob” among others, expressed deep concerns about the severe limitations placed on voter registration access for the upcoming 2024 elections in the country.

The New Force, representing the collective voice of the people of Ghana, highlighted the significant reduction in the number of voter registration points, from over 33,000 in previous elections to only 1,068 centres, representing a mere 3% of the 2020 polling station total.

This drastic reduction in voter registration points, coupled with a narrow 21-day registration window, raises concerns about the ability of eligible and unregistered voters to participate in the electoral process.

He emphasized that such limitations, undermine the fundamental right of Ghanaian citizens to freely choose their leaders through fair and accessible elections.

The New Force Leader, urged the EC to reconsider its approach, expand voter registration access, and ensure transparency and inclusivity in the electoral process.

He called on the EC to prioritize the rights of Ghanaian citizens to participate in elections freely and fairly, drawing attention to the practices of other nations that provide open and accessible voter registration until just weeks before elections.

Nana Kwame Bediako, concluded that the future of Ghana’s democracy depends on the integrity and inclusivity of the electoral process and urged the EC to take immediate action to address the pressing issue of voter registration access.

Meanwhile, the leader of the New Force, has issued a stern warning to the EC regarding the voter registration exercise.

He has demanded the EC to reconsider its approach and take immediate steps to expand the registration process to ensure that all eligible voters are captured.

Expressing his concerns, the New Force Leader, highlighted a personal example involving his soon-to-be 18-year-old son, stating that the current timeline for registration, may lead to disenfranchisement for individuals like his son.

He suggested that, the registration exercise should run for a period of four months to accommodate all eligible Ghanaian voters.

In addition to the petition submitted to the EC, Mr Bediako, has also reached out to Parliament Council of State, the Chief Justice, Christian Council of Ghana, National Chief Imam, National House of Chiefs, among others, to address the issue and prevent potential voter disenfranchisement.

He emphasized that, his actions are aimed at safeguarding democracy and ensuring that every eligible citizen, has the opportunity to participate in the upcoming general election.

The New Force leader’s threat of mass protest, reflects the growing concern among political parties and Civil Society Organizations (CSO) over the restricted timeline for voter registration.

Many argue that, the current approach may result in the omission of eligible voters, undermining the credibility and inclusiveness of the electoral process.

The New Force leader’s stance, underscores the importance of inclusive voter registration processes in preserving the democratic principles of the country.