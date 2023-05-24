BusinessMajor 1

Eni Ghana & others provide 900 people with business skills

Eni Ghana on behalf of its OCTP partners, Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd (Vitol) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), together with Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), have provided entrepreneurship and small business management training for over 900 beneficiaries.

The initiative targeted individuals from ten (10) communities, namely Atuabo, Bakanta, Ngalekye, Sanzule (including Anwolakrom fishing area), Krisan, Eikwe, Anokyi, Ngalekpole, Asemda, and Baku in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The project was carried out under the Economic Diversification Building Business Project, which focused on women, youth and marginalized groups to enable the establishment of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), fostering entrepreneurial culture and supporting the local economy of the district.

Training, included subjects such as entrepreneurship, financial literacy, as well as technical workshops, to create an enabling environment for job creation.

Over 900 beneficiaries received training in Entrepreneurship and Business Management, Health and Environmental Management, Compliance and Regulatory Support, Branding and Packaging, as well as support to formalize their businesses with the Office of the Registrar of Companies.

Technical skills training was also offered in various trade areas, such as livestock, agro and fish processing, food and drink production, textiles, garment and accessories production, toiletries and cosmetics production, leather, rattan and woodworks, bamboo and catering services.

The project, designed in collaboration with the World Bank, is part of the sustainability initiatives that Eni Ghana, together with its OCTP partners, Vitol and GNPC, are carrying out to impact the communities, by supporting start‐up businesses to enhance employment opportunities.

It has been very well received by all stakeholders, including the leadership of the various communities and the Ellembelle District Assembly.

GEA` is the apex governmental body under the Ministry of Trade and Industry mandated to promote and develop Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana. Eni is a global integrated energy company operating in 69 countries.

It has been present in Ghana since 2009 with its upstream activity and currently accounts for a gross production of about 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

