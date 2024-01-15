Emirates marks 20 years of contributing to Ghana’s success

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, celebrates 20 years of service in Ghana.

Since the inaugural flight in January 2004 at Kotoka International Airport using an A330-200 aircraft, Emirates has become a trusted transport partner that connects Ghana to the world and contributes to its vibrant economy and community.

Starting with three weekly flights in 2004, Emirates now operates a daily non-stop service between Accra and Dubai. Over the past 20 years, Emirates has transported over 2 million passengers between Accra and Dubai and its extensive network, facilitating tourism and business travellers.

The airline has operated close to 13,000 roundtrip flights, clocking 80.71 million kilometres during the same period.

In 2018, the airline showcased its commitment with a special A380 flight for the launch of Ghana’s Terminal 3.

Emirates, through its Dubai hub, offers convenient connections to over 140 passenger and cargo destinations across six continents. The airline’s efficient fleet of 249 passenger aircraft ensures award-winning comfort and service, including a three-class layout on the Boeing 777-300ER from Accra.

Some of the most popular outbound destinations to Accra include points in London and China along with cities like Canada, Delhi, Sydney, Singapore, and Istanbul. Top feeder markets for Accra include travellers from similar points in addition to Melbourne, Perth and South Korea.

Customer experience excellence

Emirates’ passengers can enjoy the best experience in the sky including Ghanaian-inspired meals and a vast entertainment selection from its ice system with more than 6,500 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, and audiobooks.

Premium class passengers and select Skywards members can enjoy lounge and chauffeur drive services before their flights in Ghana. In Dubai, complimentary Chauffeur Drive service to and from the airport are available to its premium class customers who can also relax or catch up on work in one of its lounge facilities at Dubai International Airport.

Facilitator of trade

The airline has also been a facilitator of trade between Ghana and the world, supporting local industries and businesses. With its vast cargo network and state-of-the-art facilities, Emirates SkyCargo has played a crucial role in global trade, enabling seamless transportation of goods, promoting trade lanes and stimulating economic development in the countries it operates to.

Emirates’ flights have uplifted more than 51,000 tonnes of cargo out of Ghana, with commodities exported ranging from fresh fruits, vegetables, perishables to precious metals. Top commodities frequently imported into Ghana include apparels, household goods, auto spares and vaccines in excess of 41,000 tonnes.

Supporting the community

The airline’s contributions extend beyond economics, as recognized by the Presidential Honour for Distinguished Service in 2023, for its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emirates SkyCargo airlifted and distributed 62 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Ghana during the pandemic.

Emirates also supported the transport of equipment donated by China’s Jack Ma Foundation to the Government of Ghana and operated 12 repatriation flights from Dubai to Accra, bringing back over 3,000 Ghanaian citizens, residents and others from over 31 cities seeking to return to the country from across its network.

Ghana holds a significant place in Emirates’ African story, and Emirates takes great pride in the shared journey of the past two decades. Whether facilitating trade, connecting families, showcasing Ghanaian cuisine, or empowering local businesses, Emirates has been a steadfast supporter and partner in Ghana’s success.

About Emirates

For two decades, Emirates has solidified its position as a reliable and prominent provider of air travel services in Ghana, demonstrating unwavering commitment to the Ghanaian market. The airline actively connects the country to its extensive global network, offering a range of services from Economy to Business and First Class to cater to diverse needs. Renowned for its innovative services and onboard features, Emirates has garnered numerous accolades in the country, including the prestigious Global Premier Quality Airline Brand Award