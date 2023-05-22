Emirates Airline has contributed significantly to Ghanaian economy- Sylvia Baah

The Airport Services Manager for Emirates Airlines in Ghana, Sylvia Baah, says since the Airline commenced its operations in Ghana, it has stimulated economic activities, created job opportunities and supported the growth of local businesses in the country.

According to her, the airline, has also facilitated Ghana’s investment promotion drive and contributed to the development of Ghana’s tourism sector by promoting the country as a desirable destination for international visitors.

Speaking in an interview with the media in Accra, Madam Sylvia Baah, noted that since the launch of its operations in Ghana in 2004, Emirates, has provided travelers with more options for international travel, especially to the Middle East and Asia saying; many travelers have enjoyed stopping over in Dubai and being introduced to the United Arab Emirates.

She added that with the new edifice of Terminal (3)at the Kotoka International Airport, special Emirates A380 flight was flown to Ghana by a Ghanaian pilot.

Commenting on recent Presidential Honour for Distinguished Service at the 2023 Ghana National Honours Awards, Madam Sylvia Baah, said Emirates Airline was recognized by President Akufo-Addo for its role in transporting medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and unstinting support to Ghana during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She further stated that, Emirates supported the transport of equipment donated by China’s Jack Ma Foundation to the Government of Ghana and operated 12 repatriation flights from Dubai to Accra, bringing back over 3000 Ghanaian citizens, residents, and others from over 31 cities across its network seeking to return to the country.

The Airport Services Manager for Emirates, reiterated that the airline was also honoured as the Most Valuable Airline Brand in Ghana at the 2023 Global Business Quality Awards saying; this recognition shows how we in Ghana have come to appreciate what Emirates’ involvement with this country represents.

”The Emirates team at Kotoka International Airport feels encouraged by these awards. They show that our efforts at the airport as part of the wider Emirates team in Ghana have been recognized and celebrated. We are motivated to serve passengers even better and we commit ourselves to excellence in customer service”. She opined.

“I am really proud of the Emirates team at Kotoka International Airport and would like to express my gratitude to each one of them for their hard work and dedication which have contributed to the success of our operations at the airport and the overall success of Emirates in Ghana. I say “Ayekoo” (Well done). We also work closely at the airport with our partners, notably the Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Airports Company, Aviance Ghana, and Ghana Immigration”. Madam Sylvia Baah added.

Touching on her duties and experience with Emirates, she stated that she is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Emirates’ operations at the Airport, including customer service, ground handling, safety, security, and logistics. “I work closely with a team of talented professionals to ensure that Emirates provides our passengers with a seamless and enjoyable travel experience”.

Sylvia Baah’s role as Emirates’ Airport Services Manager entails a lot of moving parts. She oversees a team of 52 staff, who handle daily flights between Dubai, Accra, and Abidjan, which is set to increase over the summer.

Broadly, she has the important task of ensuring the operational readiness of all Emirates flights from Kotoka International Airport through the Dubai hub to the rest of the world.

This is a broad way of saying she ensures that all ground handling activities, catering, and refueling are taken care of. Additionally, it is her responsibility to ensure that check-ins close in good time to enable the plane to depart on time. That’s not all, she also makes sure that the high standard of the Emirates brand in terms of uncompromised excellent customer service is maintained.

Working for a global airline whose operations run 24 hours a day and seven days a week means Sylvia’sjob as an Airport Services Managerhas been enriched by interactions with some of the best professionals in the industry and have been able to progress her career while contributing to the growth and success of the Emirates brand in Ghana. The company culture at Emirates values excellence, innovation, and collaboration which has made it a fulfilling place to work.

Madam Sylvia Baahpointed out that she has always found the airline industry a great window to the world and an opportunity to serve global travelers. “Pursuing a career in the airline industry was a natural choice for me as it allowed me to combine my passion for being of service to others with my desire to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment”.

She expressed appreciation to her staff and partners saying with their contribution and support have placed the company in the aviation industry as the Best in the Country. Without their support, we could not have achieved such successful operations. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships. She added.



