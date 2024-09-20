Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah calls for unity and hope Ahead of upcoming election

The former Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has urged Ghanaians to make a crucial decision regarding the future of their nation.

As the country gears up for the upcoming elections, Mr Afriyie-Ankrah, emphasized the importance of unity and collective action in building a better Ghana under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

“The time has come for us to make a critical decision about the future of our nation,” Afriyie-Ankrah stated.

He outlined the NDC’s commitment to creating a Ghana that is inclusive and works for everyone, rather than just a privileged few. He stated.

In a passionate appeal via social media, he highlighted the party’s plans to restore hope, strengthen the economy, create jobs, and ensure access to quality healthcare and education for all Ghanaians.

“This election is not about the failed promises of others; it’s about the progress we can achieve together,” he asserted.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah, called on citizens to remain focused on lifting their communities out of hardship and securing a brighter future for the next generation. “John Mahama and the NDC have a proven track record of putting the people first. Let’s unite and vote for leadership that listens to you, works for you, and delivers for you,” he said.

As the election draws near, the NDC is rallying support around Mahama’s vision for transformative leadership, urging citizens to come together in pursuit of a common goal—transforming Ghana for a prosperous future.