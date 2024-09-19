Don’t turn your frustration on chiefs, clergy, and others-Napo tells Mahama

Former President John Mahama, has been sternly warned to refrain from taking the revered chiefs, imams, and pastors in the country to the cleaners without provocation.

The Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been in the news for bad reasons lately, following his unprovoked attacks on pastors, chiefs, and Imams.

Sounding the caution, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said Mr Mahama’s attacks, were borne out of frustration.

According to him, Mr Mahama is walking around and unjustifiably labeling chiefs, pastors, and Imams as hypocrites, “simply because they have granted my appeal for prayers and support”.

Napo said, “Mr Mahama, has realized that the NDC has no chance of winning the presidential and parliamentary elections, so he (Mahama) has directed his frustration and anger to innocent people.

“John Mahana shouldn’t turn his frustration on chiefs, the clergy, Imams and others, because they have not offended him”, Napo said during a campaign tour of Ofoase in the Juaben constituency on Thursday.

He said, “John Mahama knows that the battle ahead of him and his NDC is arduous, so he is picking quarrel with chiefs, Imams and pastors for no reason”, adding “I’ll continue to beg for the support of chiefs, Imams and pastors”.

“If I beg chiefs, Imams and pastors for their blessings, support and direction to help the NPP, I think it’s in the right direction”, he said and asked “Should my humble approach cause anger in anybody? and the crowd retorted “no”.

Napo, said clearly John Mahama’s weird behavior, shows that he doesn’t respect chiefs, Imams and pastors “so, I’m appealing to you, not to vote for John Mahama and his NDC on December 7”.

The NPP vice presidential candidate, stated that he would continue to seek the blessings of chiefs in particular for their support, blessings, direction, and permission before he start to campaign in their areas.

“We know the lands belong to our respected chiefs, so I will continue to seek Nananom’s permission before we start our house-to-house campaigns on their lands because I respect our chiefs”, Napo indicated.