GHAFTRAM calls on president to terminate the appointment of TMPC registrar

By Prince Ahenkorah

The Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to with immediate effect terminate the appointment of Dr Micheal Kyeremateng, as the Registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, following his report that over 500,000 traditional and alternative medicine practitioners are operating without a license.

They made the call on Adakabre Frimpong Manso’s ‘Me Man Nti’ show on Neat FM, regarding a publication on the front page of the Daily Graphic, which attributed the figure of over 500,000 unlicensed herbalists operating in Ghana.

The General Secretary of GHAFTRAM, Okogye Abibiduro Nana K. Obiri, stated that they were pleased when they received the news of Dr Micheal Kyeremateng’s appointment as Registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council.

However, he indicated that after three weeks in office, Kyeremateng’s policies and activities, have not been favorable to the practitioners, and he appears unwilling to listen to their concerns.

The General Secretary, claims the publication in the Daily Graphic, is orchestrated to damage the image of the herbal industry, which contributes to the country’s Gross Domestic Product and has created numerous jobs.

He also stated that Dr Micheal Kyeremateng, is not competent and qualified for the position, lacking the knowledge and skills necessary to regulate traditional medicine.

The General Secretary, further noted that Dr Kyeremateng, who is a homeopathic practitioner, does not have the capacity under the Traditional Medicine Practice Act, 575, as an alternative medicine practitioner to be appointed as Registrar, since the law does not cover alternative medicine.

The Association believes that the Registrar, has ulterior motives, and if he is not removed immediately, it will hinder government efforts to develop traditional medicine.

The Association, therefore calls on the President to effect the removal of Dr Micheal Kyeremateng, as the Registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council.